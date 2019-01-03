Don’t sink public money into an anachronism
Re: the Dec. 17 column “Tucson-Phoenix rail service possible within three years, group speculates.”
Every few years, there seems to be a proposal to provide passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson. However, when someone finally puts “pencil to paper,” saner heads prevail and the idea goes away. We now have some sort of proposal for passenger service from a private-sector firm, Brightline.
It will be interesting to see what information they compile to justify this privately funded project in conjunction with Union Pacific. Keep in mind that such a service would appeal to probably less than 1 percent of the population. My biggest concern is any use of federal, state or local funds build this anachronism, subsidize its operation and then fund its demise.
Tom Vana
Marana
Give and return
a hug in 2019
“Peace on earth, goodwill toward men.” Why is it that during the month of December we work so hard to focus on peace and love? Why do we feel love is best expressed in a present wrapped in paper? Why don’t we wrap our loved ones in our arms with a hug? Surely, a loving hug is worth returning. All year round we should pursue and celebrate peace on earth and goodwill toward men. Try it, you might like it — Happy new year!
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Remember, Trump said Mexico would fund wall
It’s a shame that our president is using the government shutdown to get Americans to pay for what he promised would be paid for by Mexico. He ran his campaign with that promise as his signature.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Confident that
civility will return
As a 60-plus-year-old man I have lived through the exciting progress of civil rights, women’s equality growth (though not there yet), a diverse society, and a more global economy and footprint for Americans and other nations. Progress has been good for us baby boomers. Over the past two years though I now realize that progress does not necessarily continue in one direction or speed. It changes direction and sometimes not for the better. I have hope though, that for my four grown children and significant others, and soon to be 12 grandchildren, that we can and will change and progress and civility will return. I am confident of that and promise to do my part to help in 2019 and beyond.
John Van Echo
West side
Start calling your
representatives today
The government shutdown is starting to look like a siege. Time for citizen action. The 116th Congress opens on Jan. 3. There are 100 senators. There are 435 congressmen and congresswomen. Each of us has two senators and one representative. If you are a person able to dial a phone or key in a text, and if you have an opinion about shutting down the government to the detriment and inconvenience of 800,000 federal workers and countless other Americans, I invite you to charge up your phone, stoke yourself on leftover holiday sweets and start contacting your elected members of Congress. Find contact info at www.congress.gov/members
GT Warren
Midtown
Pelosi third in line
for presidency
This is my message of hope for 2019: that in the not-too-distant future Robert Mueller brings such charges against President Trump and Vice President Pence that they are removed from office, leaving the next person in the line of succession to the presidency, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Oh sweet karma!
Maureen Salz
Oro Valley
Jazz impresario Ervin impossible to replace
I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Yvonne Ervin, founding director of the Tucson Jazz Festival. Jazz lovers in Southern Arizona will miss her leadership in bringing great jazz to Tucson. She will be impossible to replace. I didn’t know her personally but attended her talks and spoke to her several times before and after shows. She was always friendly. I’m glad I took the time to thank her for all the wonderful concerts. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
Steve Richardson
Sierra Vista
To understand Tucson, read letters to the editor
Thank you for honoring those who write to your editors. I write often. Expressing myself in writing is therapeutic. I frequently don’t hit the send button. In my view there is no better way to understand Tucson’s people than to see what they respond to in the Star. No editor can please all readers’ tastes, but I do sense a balance on your pages.
David Rollins
North side
Sense of togetherness
is possible to restore
The division of our nation is a daily stress to many of us. During this holiday season, my husband and I have had time to listen to music, and one of the things we came across was the 1985 Farm Aid festival. Most of America’s best musicians came together to help; not the 1 percent of earners, but the real people who take care of a huge percent of the land that is America, those who feed us. We can come together again, as we did then.
Krista Bies
North side
Make elected officials undergo ethics training
Now that Rep. Mark Finchem has introduced legislation that would require all teachers to take three hours of ethics training each year, I hope he will introduce legislation mandating all elected Arizona officials do the same.
Al Kackley
East side
How about taking care of small businesses?
Re: the Dec. 30 article “Biggest Tucson stories of ’18 show a city that’s taking care of business.”
Big business growth in Tucson is “hitting on all cylinders” according to this article. Too bad city priorities don’t seem to extend to smaller ones. With the widening of Broadway many small businesses will be gone. One in particular our family will miss is Lerua’s. This family-owned restaurant has been around since 1921. Is there nothing the city can do to help with relocation? It’s a shame, and not just because we will miss their green corn tamales.
Margie McDonnell
East side