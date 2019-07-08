Kudos to Kirkpatrick’s stand against NRA
Re: the June 30 article “I left, came back, learned NRA still owns Congress.”
Kudos to Rep. Kirkpatrick for having the courage to allow her stand on gun control to evolve and to call out the NRA. If citizens were still armed only with the kind of guns referenced in the bill of rights in 1786, the issue would be different, but both guns and society have changed.
Now our “clear and present danger” is most often the unauthorized use of a gun in civilian society, and the gun in question is often a weapon of far more destructive capacity that an 18th century blunderbuss.
Mary Myers
Midtown
President Trump can’t catch a break
I am convinced that if President Trump were to find a way to go to heaven and persuade Jesus Christ to accompany him back to the earth where He would eliminate all sinful behavior, cancel Armageddon and establish his kingdom, the headline would read, “Trump interferes with God’s plan.”
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
Advocating for
a humane, caring border
Refugees fleeing dangerous situations and those seeking a better life should never be criminalized. But they are. I have witnessed these prosecutions through Operation Streamline in Tucson.
8 USC 1325 and 8 USC 1326 of the U.S. Immigration Code are used to criminalize and imprison migrants who have no criminal record and can result in family separation. This includes asylum-seekers, who, under international agreements signed by the U.S., should not be prosecuted no matter where they enter the country. Asylum-seekers are here legally.
These codes date back to 1929, but were rarely used. Illegal entry was treated as a civil offense until the George Bush administration, continued under Obama and has ramped up under the current administration’s zero-tolerance policy. The 1325 and 1326 parts of the code have a shameful racist beginning. Look up Sen. Coleman Livingston Blease, architect of the bill and an avowed white supremacist.
Then push for decriminalization of migration. This is not advocating for an open border, but rather for a humane, caring border.
Laura Martinez
Southwest side
What the donkey and elephant say
Re: the July 4 letter “Comparing liberals and conservatives.”
The huge difference between liberals and conservatives: The donkey brays, “Health care, food, a decent wage and education so people can achieve.”
The elephant trumpets, “More welfare, subsidies and tax breaks for corporations! More money for the 1%!”
Jean Israel
SaddleBrooke
Voice your personal, not party, opinion
Re: the July 4 article “Comparing liberals and conservatives.”
Gee, I wonder which the letter writer is, the donkey or the elephant? There is no “right” outlook in this country. This is a nation of “We the people,” any and all of whom can and should voice their personal, not party, opinion whenever they deem it necessary. Not all liberals are donkeys and not all conservatives are elephants. While the current occupant would like to set us all against each other with this kind of thinking, be grateful for the many who resist.
Virginia Gethmann
Northeast side
Fitzsimmons reminds us of our heritage
Re: the July 4 article “Remembering Yorktown and the birth of a miracle.”
Fitzsimmons’ essay on July Fourth was both funny and beautifully poignant. It brought tears to my eyes.
I understand the deep regard he has from his stint in Norfolk, add in Philly (I lived in both places for about 10 years each) and you do adopt an abiding respect for our forefathers (and mothers).
I remember when I saw the Liberty Bell for the first time about 20 years ago. It was simply behind a rope out in an open park. Then 9/11 changed all that and all of our national parks were put behind lock and key and metal detectors.
As unfortunate as the lingering safety obsession is from that fateful day, I also remember how for too short a time after we were completely united as one people and one country.
I hope it won’t take such a catastrophe for us to come together again. Left, right or center, we all rejoiced on our beloved country’s birthday.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Let’s keep independence alive
About nine years ago, I read an article online titled “10 Signs the U.S. is Becoming a Third World Country.” The author stated that “The definition has come to be synonymous with ... where a wealthy class of ruling elites segment society into the haves and have-nots.”
Here, according to the author, are “the obvious signs that the United States is beginning to resemble a Third World country”. 1) Rising unemployment and poverty (12.3% in 2017, an estimated 39.7 million Americans); 2) Economic dependence (China); 3) Declining civil rights (“Draconian measures that restrict the political rights and civil liberties of its citizens”); 4) Increasing political corruption (“When… (it) becomes the accepted norm”); 5) Military patrolling the streets; 6) Failing infrastructure; 7) Disappearing middle class (income gap); 8) Devalued currency (“The U.S. dollar has declined 96%”); 9) Controlling the media (fake news); and capital controls (“Keep wealth within (the) borders”).
Does any of this sound familiar? Your vote will be extremely important in 2020.
Norma Guest
East side
Trump removes Republicans’ voices
Donald Trump must have a degree in surgery. He has removed the voices and spines of Republicans and self-described fiscal conservatives.
The National Park Service diverts $2.5 million dollars to an unprecedented exercise in idolatry disguised as patriotism …silence from Republicans. Trump commandeers tanks and planes as props at huge expense ... silence. No Republican stands up to the emperor. The Trump campaign stiffs all taxpaying Americans like former building contractors of golf courses and towers ... not a whimper.
Some Republicans, like Martha McSally, have detailed knowledge of the costs and intrusion of commandeering military aircraft for grandstanding. McSally has lost not just her voice and spine, but the memory of her own commendable service.
A suspect bone spur managed to spare Trump his opportunity to serve. His fake military parade does not substitute for the bravery of those who did. It’s a coward’s remedy.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Unable to see
July 4 parade
Why were we, the American people, denied the right to see the Washington, D. C., parade by NBC, CBS and ABC? They can show the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade and the Gay Pride Parade, but not a patriotic parade.
I sat at home all day waiting for them to show the Washington parade. I was deeply disappointed.
I guess Donald Trump is right about “fake news” and the “swamp” in Washington controlling our country.
It was a slap in the face not being able to watch that parade. Wake up, Americans, to what is happening in America.
Alice Homola
East Side