Letters to the Editor

City needs to fix Oracle Road
I’ve just returned home from attempting to drive along Oracle Road between Prince and River, and my poor car is still trembling. What a horrible mess of a road! Why hasn’t the city made any effort to repair what at best is a rutted deathtrap for all cars? This is a major artery that connects an enormous number of important and popular businesses, and this is supposed to be the Christmas shopping season. If I had a business along Oracle, I would be incensed that customers are forced to subject their cars to a road that is only one step above a pioneer wagon track. Oracle is both dangerous and embarrassing, and I’m sure its deteriorating condition is bad for business. Why can’t we fix it?
Kendra Gaines
Foothills
Our kids and their teachers deserve better
As a Tucson resident, student, and staff at the UA, I have unrestricted access to free COVID testing. In the spring, the UA will require weekly testing of anyone who wants to attend in-person classes on campus. All free of charge. President Robert Robbins reports the UA administered 100,000 tests since August.
The Tucson-area schools are all keeping children mostly in a remote learning environment, due to COVID. We know this is not the best way for them to learn, and we know that it will have future impacts on their well-being.
The UA will do a testing blitz in January. This is not available to our elementary, middle and high schools. Why? Obviously, there is capacity. The education of our young children is just as important if not more so than UA students. Isn’t the safety of the children and their teachers as important as those at the UA? I can work remotely and attend school remotely. Give my tests to a child or teacher.
Rebecca Plevel
Midtown
Voting fraud
I completely understand the concern that many in the state House have about the inaccuracies of the ballot counting process. After all, they did not personally count the ballots. Therefore I propose that each of them be given the boxes of ballots for the entire state and placed in a room where they can hand count them (video cameras running of course ). That should only take them several months but will keep them occupied, save us from any other of their fantasy-based claims or laws that seek nonexistent problems to solve.
David Davies
North side
Who says teachers aren’t working?
It amazes me how uninformed some of your angry readers are. The person who wrote that teachers don’t deserve to be earlier recipients of the vaccine is clueless about what teachers are doing. To say that they are not working is laughable. Who does he think is completely revising curriculum, lesson plans, and dealing with technology issues while teaching both hybrid and online learners at the same time? Who does he think is working harder than ever to keep kids from failing, being overwhelmed by social isolation, and trying to build relationships through a computer screen? They do this every day while always wondering which student sitting in front of them is going to expose them to the virus. It seems that most people know how important it is to get everyone back in the classroom. One way to do that is to make sure the teachers can actually be safe from the virus.
Michael Urbanski
Northwest side