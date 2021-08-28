Letters to the Editor

IMAGINE, IF YOU CAN...
Imagine leaving everything you own, just picking-up with only the clothes on your back to escape the group of people who took over the United States overnight. You have to do this to avoid being killed. Your only way to escape is to get on a plane at the Tucson airport…you have a narrow window of only two hours to get there. Although seemingly impossible, you have no alternative. In spite of the checkpoints to keep you from leaving, you make it. Now standing in line to load, you with the thousands like you will sit on the floor of this plane headed to a place you have never heard of. You’ll have no money, no job and not know the language once there. You know you won’t ever be able to go home again. Fortunately, this ‘what if’ is just that ‘what if’. For the thousands we’ve been watching on TV, they are living this nightmare.
Cathey Langione
Marana
Afghanistan
People blame President Biden for the catastrophe going on in Afghanistan. Hum, after 20 years, the loss of lives, spending billions of dollars, one would think some other president would have done something? But no, it’s let’s kick the can down the road and let someone else do it. Think about it, you have children, you spend 20 years teaching and giving them everything they need to survive. Do you expect them to give up as soon as you open the door. -no- you at least want time to convert their room into an office area first. Please don’t blame President Biden for doing the right thing.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Water woes
In the 1950s it was proposed to use atomic bombs to build a canal from the Columbia River to Lake Mead. In the 1960s the Star printed a proposal to desalinate water in the Gulf of California near Rocky Point and pipe the water to the CAP canal. Enough rain fell for a few decades to hold off on the impractical wish list. Now in the 2020s we have a proposal to import water from the Mississippi River watershed and once again the desalination of water from the Gulf of California.
All water is local. The Mexican government will charge dearly above the cost of water to use their land. In San Diego near the ocean they are paying over $2000 an acre foot for desalinated water. The CAP is charging less than $300 right now.
The state should rebuild the CAP with a pipeline and not a canal. Maybe some infrastructure money could be used. Otherwise we'll have cracked highways from subsidence like Cochise County has.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Re: the Aug. 22 letter to the editor "Embarrassing failure of leadership"
The letter writer heaps the entire blame for the Afghanistan failure directly on Joe Biden! Are you serious?! Twenty years of incompetence in executing actions there and a president for 8 months inherits full responsibility?
If one fully thought about it, the conclusion would be that Trump's announcement of: "...a full and complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan will be completed by 1 May, 2020," caused the withdrawal debacle. He might as well have said: "Hey Taliban, now's your chance! The country is yours!"
President Biden's extension of that deadline allowed some semblance of withdrawal of U.S. and Afghan support forces. Trump should have kept his mouth shut and let us surreptitiously begin the withdrawal. Trump keep his mouth shut? Spare me.
Three presidents earn blame for Afghanistan. I spent three years as an infantryman in Vietnam — deja vu anyone?
William Ohl II
Northwest side
A real "Karen"
State Sen. Karen Fann is further besmirching the good name of Karen. What arrogance! Telling the Arizona Supreme Court they can't force her to turn over the fake vote "audit" results.
Like U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Fann is from Precott. There must be something in the water there to produce their particular type of craziness.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
For the People
Re: the Aug. 25 article "For the People Act is not dead yet."
I appreciated Damon Effingham's guest opinion on the "For the People Act" in Wednesday's paper. He urged Democratic Senators to reform the filibuster so that this important bill can succeed in protecting the voting rights of everyone.
Earlier this month, several other Catholic Sisters and I delivered a letter to Mark Kelly's office in Tucson that contained 3,685 signatures from Sisters around the country requesting that the Senate pass this bill. (Kyrsten Sinema's office did not respond to our request to deliver a copy of the letter to her.) The letter was also delivered in Washington to President Biden and Senate leader Schumer. Protecting voting rights is not a partisan issue. It is a disgrace for our democracy that Republican Senators want to block that effort.
Sister Karen Berry
Midtown