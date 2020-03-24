Letters to the Editor

Arizona’s battle plan
for handling COVID-19
As a retired army officer, I have little expertise in epidemiology but suggest that Arizona fight this enemy with a plan. There is an Army saying: “Hope is not a plan.”
The pandemic is about to wash over us. Social distancing should help break up the enemy onslaught but we need to know specifics on where it has been successful. I assume larger cities will be engulfed and rural areas less penetrated. The battlefield needs to be organized by zip code. Zip code captains and task forces need to be organized.
The federal lapse in testing kits can be augmented with internet-connected fever thermometers, which have been used successfully to track seasonal flu and should indicate where the virus has been successful. They may indicate where testing kits should be used and, importantly, who has been infected and survived. These people may have developed antibodies and can be vetted and hired to deliver supplies to the elderly and augment overworked health-care workers. A vaccine is needed for future flu seasons.
Frank Hartline
Foothills
Rep. Kirkpatrick, please take the lead
There are many ambitious proposals in Congress for dealing with the economic fallout from COVID-19. Numerous members of Congress have made various proposals for Universal Basic Income. Others have proposed temporarily canceling student debt. Others have advocated rent freezes and providing emergency housing to the homeless.
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick could declare support for any of these proposals. Or better yet, she could introduce some proposals of her own. But instead she has only voiced public support for the milquetoast Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and only after it had already passed the House.
This is unacceptable for Kirkpatrick. The numerous proposals mentioned earlier are not perfect, but all would help alleviate this crisis. All of them have the potential to pass Congress, some even with bipartisan support. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been reluctant to support many of them, but Kirkpatrick was not elected to be a foot soldier for the speaker. So I ask the Congresswoman to act boldly and immediately on behalf of her constituents.
Owais Noorani-Kamtekar
Midtown
Cash payments are
not sound fiscal policy
The last I heard, the United States has a national debt of about $1 trillion. How are we able to pass legislation to spend another trillion dollars to try and shore up the country and our citizens? Where is the money coming from? How is the government going to pay just about everyone something and still spend billions keeping businesses afloat? I want to meet their accountant!
I would like to use the same principles to run my own budget. I don’t begrudge some help for those most in need. No one, particularly children, should starve because of a virus, but maybe Americans can rise to the occasion like we did in the 1940s and help each other. Or maybe it’s more a political play to give these handouts in exchange for anticipated votes. Either way, it’s just not sound fiscal policy and we’re racing at breakneck speed toward the end of America as we now know it.
Stephen Franz
Green Valley
COVID-19 risk here is not minimal; it’s unknown
I live in Tucson and my family member tested positive for COVID-19. As of March 19, Arizona Public Health Laboratories tested 331 people, 26 positive. 18 more positives from private testing. Combined, these probably represent fewer than 1,000 tests.
News reports everywhere describe how rapidly and easily this dangerous disease spreads, and that many who have symptoms are unable to access getting a test.
It is wrong and unforgivable that Arizona Public Health classifies our “level of community COVID-19 spread” as “minimal” and “Arizona community risk” as “low with some areas of heightened risk.”
Considering Arizona’s 7.3 million population, 1,000 tested cases is insufficient evidence for such optimistic ratings. Our state’s public-health scientists should know better, they owe us facts not fantasies.
It would be far better, and certainly not inaccurate, to say that levels of community spread and community risk are “Unknown.”
Laura Couchman
Foothills
Adia Barnes is already coach of the year
I had the pleasure to attend the women’s basketball PAC-12 tournament before the cancellation of the NCAA tournament and watched with joy the work of coach Adia Barnes and her team.
And magic can happen: As I was leaving the arena, I ran into an ASU fan, who had just watched his team lose to the California Bears. I attempted to console him and he quickly said, “Adia Barnes is Coach of the Year and she was robbed (of Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors).”
As she is one of the four national semi-finalists for the NCAA Coach of the Year award, I think he is right.
I thanked him and left to my seat. After 40 years of watching the UofA teams, I have never had an ASU fan congratulate our team. Coach Barnes took a sad program, brought international players and young women who had that spark to learn and work hard. Four years later, we have a champion: Adia Barnes is Coach of the Year.
Margarita Bernal
West side
The virus versus the wall
It seems to me that at this critical time, the $1.5 billion slated for building “the wall” can be better spent to help researchers, businesses, hospitals and individuals through these times of viral crisis.
In no way can bricks and mortar block out germs.
Mary Myers
Midtown
