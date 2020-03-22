Letters to the Editor

Stop the giveaway, don’t add to debt
The national debt continues to grow, despite the booming Trump economy!
The giant giveaway planned because of the coronavirus is a complete waste.
It means nothing to many, including myself, and is not even close to handling the needs of the soon-to-be unemployed.
Buried inside this huge bundle are giveaways to airlines and hotels. They have been pocketing large amounts but didn’t save for contingencies.
The millions of dollars in our society generated by the economic boom(?) are not being used to down the debt.
They’re going to the massive tax cuts and to fund the wall. Despite the low unemployment, none of the increased capital has gone toward a debt paydown.
Where does the money come from to fund this debt? Loans from places like China, and from the sale of government bonds. DO NOT MAKE IT WORSE WITH A NEW GIVEAWAY.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Now is not the time
to criticize the president
Now is not the time to be critical of the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. President Trump and his staff are doing what they feel is the best approach for the American people.
Not as serious, during the swine flu situation, President Obama did the same thing.
At this time, politicians must work together. Media must discontinue reporting improper information, some to destroy the president and some to scare people, resulting in empty store shelves. Changes in our lifestyle are difficult but they are short term. The crisis will end and then that will be the time for opinions and disagreement with the president’s performance.
What is needed now are prayers and support for the president and staff, medical professionals, scientists, military, law enforcement, and others, many working 24 hours a day with little rest.
America is great and America will win.
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
Deciding to continue
my paper subscription
I’m a newspaper addict. For over 50 years I have started my day with a trip to the front yard to pick up my morning paper. When Tucson had two daily papers I took them both. A diversity of opinions could be had in local print. Happy times.
For some time now, I have felt that the news/opinions presented in the Star are biased. It has bothered me to the point that I’ve considered dropping my subscription. Delayed delivery times resulting from the local printing facility shutdown did not help.
But I am addicted to newsprint on my hands in the morning. If not for Greg Hansen and coverage of UofA sports, I might have bailed and gone to newsprint rehab.
Continuing to subscribe to the Star has become a difficult decision for me at renewal time. But the current pandemic has gifted me with clarity on this issue. With the current frenzy, shortages, and fighting over toilet paper, I will continue to take the Daily Star.
Kevin Pierce
East side
To all grocery workers
I want to thank all the grocery workers for their tireless work. Please, if you can, return the cart. Really it’s the small things to them. Be kind, patient and say thank you!
Caroline Jennings
East side