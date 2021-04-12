Letters to the Editor

Don 't Defund, Redesign
A few years ago, our Pima County Sheriff stated that his Jail was full of mental health problems. We should be able to deduce that our jail is a microcosm of our society resulting in policing issues with our public. Rather than reduce funding let's try redesigning law enforcement with a emphasis on mental health issues. Train, hire and redesign our police to deal with today's problems and provide on the spot intervention with those struggling with drugs, depression... mental health situations. Today's enforcement is more that guns or butter, it's about mental health, proper intervention and treatment. An officer with a gun and enforcement training is not equipped to deal with the mentally ill. Enforcement or intervention?
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Election integrity
Almost every word written about the Arizona election integrity bills, or the Georgia law, by the mainstream media or democratic party sources (but I repeat myself) is false. The common-sense regulations in these bills will do nothing to suppress votes, nor is that their purpose. Time and again requiring ID to vote has been proven not to suppress turnout. This measure is also highly popular among voters of all ideologies. Cleaning up the voter rolls likewise has not proven to keep eligible voters from voting. The only votes Republicans want to suppress are those of people ineligible to vote. All Americans should support these common-sense measures to insure confidence in the results of our elections.
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Gov Ducey should sign
Re: April 6 letter "It's all up to Ducey now"
This article is concerned about Gov Ducey putting in laws that will "try to kill the freedom of citizens to vote". I don't agree with everything Ducey wants to do, but understand he wants to make sure our votes are legal and prevents fraud, to guarantee a safe election.
Nancy Pelosi/Congress wants to put in 'HR-1'. Currently to vote you MUST be an American citizen, 18 years old, no felons. If you are a legal, registered voter in AZ, you can request a mail-in or absentee ballot. HR-1 will allow everyone over 16 and felons to vote, whether you are here legally or illegally, you can sign-up/register in the last minute, don't need a valid id or be a citizen. They will continue with ballot harvesting and 'unsolicited mail-in ballots' and extend the date for receiving ballots. This will cause chaos and fraud in our elections and destroy our democracy.
Linda Hammond
Marana
Fairness in the games
For humans, sex is determined by their chromosomes -- humans with an X and a Y chromosome are male and those with two X chromosomes are female. No amount of surgery, hormone injections or anything else will change someone's DNA from a man to a woman's (or vice versa).
So, a suggestion to solve the debate on men who have sex changes wishing to compete in woman sports (or vice a versa): so, how about a law that all XX born humans can only compete against other XX born humans and XY humans can only compete against other XY humans?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Re: the April 7. article “Arizona to pay coach Adia Barnes $580,000 next season under proposed five-year deal”
Our women's basketball coach should get more money. I totally disagree with her contract. I've been a Arizona fan for over 50 years. Our women's basketball coach is worth one million a year. Look what she just did, our coach took our basketball team to the final four then to the finals. Heeke your not doing your job. Any other AD would of offer her more money.
Mark Groh
Midtown
Trump's border wall may actually continue to be built
The White House announced that "limited additional wall construction has been funded, despite an overall pause in construction. Wall construction remains paused to the extent permitted by law. So some has already been funded through Congressional authorization and funding allocation." You may have seen migrants walking through unfinished sections of the border wall. DHS Mayorkas has said that he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in it. Biden immediately "paused" construction of the wall, but in doing so he may have violated the Impoundment Control Act. That law requires Congressional allocated money for a project to be carried out. Congress allocated $1.375 billion this year for the wall. CBP said that it had previously finalized plans to build about 300 more miles, and much of that was already under contract. A recent poll found 71% supporting the continued building of Trump's border wall. Border Patrol statistics show fewer migrants encountered at the border in Arizona than in Texas. Could it be the border wall?
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
The Blue Barrel Police
The Blue Barrel Police have inspected my recycled garbage barrel and refused to pick it up.Twice. I give up. No matter how hard I try they will find something else.
I called and said, "I quit. Pick up the blue barrel." The response was I would have to pay for that! It goes into my back yard instead.
City Fathers: Clearly recycling is not worth the taxpayer's efforts. Quit it.
Charles Josephson
Midtown
City Council — Keep Reid Park Shade for generations
Reid Park is the only municipal park in the city of Tucson with a stand of trees providing a density of shade for residents (and wildlife) to find relief from the continually rising temperatures.
There are many studies and articles stating the need and positive impact a tree canopy can provide for cooling a city and providing relief for residents. Our mayor, Regina Romero, has even gone to the trouble of signing a pledge to plant 1 million trees by 2030 to mitigate heat impacts.
Why would the Tucson City Council and Mayor Romero even consider the Reid Park Zoo expansion plan when it would decimate Reid Park and the Tucson Community for generations. Council: Please create a long-term park plan for ALL residents of Tucson for our health, climate, and economy for generations.
Dawn Urquhart
Foothills
Re: the April 7. article “Letter: Senate Fann”
The UofA athletic director Dave Heeke said the school would meet the terms of “ separation without cause” while not renewing Sean Miller’s contract. Does that mean that Miller’s contract says he can commit level one violations and still be paid? Sounds like the University pays for cheating.
According to the article, the UofA could suffer 3 yrs of sanctions. Is Miller going to pay for what the University will lose over and above what it is paying for ‘separation without cause’?
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Mail via Pony Express?
The Post Office needs to be fixed, and it can't be blamed on the pandemic anymore. Within the last month there have been two very important pieces of first class mail that have taken 10 days to get to Tucson from Minnesota. Now as I sit here today I'm approaching 10 days on another very important piece of mail from Wisconsin that has still not arrived. There can be no more excuses about the inefficiency of the mail delivery, and it starts at the top with the Postmaster General. Any private organization that is run like this would have been bankrupt decades ago.
Dan Osterman
East side
Miller Replacement
Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the final two and has already established a more than capable history of getting the job done. Furthermore, the U of A wouldn't have to look far, nor would this individual even have to relocate to accept the job. That person? Adia Barnes! Many would say "No, a WOMAN can't coach a men's basketball team, especially one as prestigious as U of A!" Why not? Men have been coaching women's basketball for years! Coach Barnes has already proven herself and she deserves the opportunity to take her career to a different level, especially since coaches who head men's teams earn far more than those who coach women's sports. Why not allow her this opportunity and open the doors to women everywhere to show that the best qualified PERSON for the job doesn't have to be a man!
Karen Stroder
Midtown
Not Sorry
As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she needed to. And there have been times over the years when no other word would do, especially during what Ron Terpening described in a letter on 4/8/21 as "moments of intense emotion." The most recent such moment was when I watched the Final Four video that omitted our Arizona Wildcats. Surely, the Wildcats themselves experienced that same moment even more intensely.
Loraine Whitmore
Foothills
Covid Passport - Good, Bad or Unnecessary?
As we get close to the point when vaccine supply exceeds demand, the political conversation changes since we no longer need to discuss whether those who have made bad health choices in life, such as smokers, etc. should receive priority. Now ‘vaccine passports’ are the next flashpoint, with the left generally in support and the right against.
I say that passports are unnecessary. Government at all levels should continue to chip away at reducing vaccine hesitancy while fully opening the country. Americans should get vaccinated, unmask and resume pre-Covid life style.
Those that forego the jab make a personnel health choice and we wish them well.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side