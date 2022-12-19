Letters to the Editor

Griner release

I read where this basketball player is going to get released and a Marine is not . Griner would not come out of the locker room until after the national anthem was played and having served in Marines my self I understand the pride he has for this country and yet a basketball players is coming home and he stays there, this president has his priorities a little mixed up.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Not all TUSD teachers get a stipend.

Currently, I am a volunteer teacher at Sahuaro High School. I write volunteer because I haven't gotten paid by the TUSD School District since early November. I was on a medical leave of absence for a nagging back condition. I temporarily lost the ability to move my legs in a normal fashion. My nurse practitioner at Banner couldn't figure out my lack of mobility. He prescribed two steroid treatments that finally worked. All the while I was still submitting plans to my English students via computer. So, while I did not expect to get a paycheck until after I resumed work, I did expect to receive the first $2500 stipend on December 2. I was denied the stipend by the district. I was deemed not eligible because I had the audacity to need a medical leave. I'm broke and it's a disgrace.

Roberto Martinez

South side

Respect for Marriage Act a “Big Win”?

Re: the Dec. 8 article "Respect for Marriage Act a big win for the democratic process."

The “Bloomberg Opinion” piece declared the recent passage of the federal Respect for Marriage Act as a “big win” for the democratic process. It was certainly a step in the right direction, but not necessarily a big win for same-sex marriage in the U.S. Despite the new law, if the Obergefell Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage was overturned, states so inclined would now have the ability to declare such unions illegal. Consider the chaos created by the overrule of Roe v. Wade, and double it if Obergefell also falls under the same Justices that stripped away the right to reproductive freedom for women. Justice Thomas has already called for the reconsideration of its prior decision on same-sex marriage. The Bloomberg writers naively state that “Obergefell is almost certainly here to stay”. Didn’t we already believe that about Roe v. Wade?

Walter Cooney

Green Valley

Prop 209 proves foolishness of using referenda

That lenders might seek to overturn the impact of Prop 209, which, among other things, would limit the interest that could be charged on medical debt, is not so much money grabbing as preserving a market. Controlling interest rates by referendum fiat only means that less such lending will be available. Good intentions and ignorance too often go together too easily, and this is a classic example. All controlling prices do if they are effective is to reduce supply.

John Johnson

Foothills

Sinema Switches to Independent

Kirsten Sinema announced she has decided to become an independent. Senator Sinema was not elected to her office as an "Independent," but was elected as a democrat. For her to serve out her term as an "Independent" is contrary to and nullifies the lawful vote of every democrat who voted for her. She has circumvented the election process which is on par with the actions of MAGA politicians. Senator Sinema should step down and allow Governor Hobbs to select a democrat to replace her for the remainder of her term. Then Sinema can run an honest campaign as a "MAGA Independent" in the next election.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Fix Social Security

the number of people now collecting social security is a burden on the workforce to sustain.

A quick look at how the system is currently working. A wage earner pays a tax for his future social security from each paycheck. For each dollar the worker has withheld, the employer must match it. If the wages earned exceed approximately $147,000 per year, no further deduction is taken for the year. This ceiling needs to be raised to $200,000 immediately. And then over time ratchet up to a ceiling of $300,000. This will help stabilize the current needs and help insure future recipients have a greater benefit.

For those born after January 1, 2000 the minimum age to apply should be raised to age 66 for early retirement and age 70 for full benefits. I believe these simple adjustments will have a small impact on the take home pay but remember that you are contributing to your future retirement income.

Eric Long

Sierra Vista

ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housing with no A/C or heating. They could give up the internet. They could avoid any transportation that uses petroleum and eat only the food they grow

Or they could learn critical thinking and realize that renewables will never allow them to have all of their critical needs without fossil fuels. They could try to understand cold turkey abandonment of fossil fuels is bad policy. Isn’t that why they go to college in the first place?

Bill Blaine

Marana