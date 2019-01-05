Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace is all smiles as he enters the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, New York.

In the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) rankings of the 2018 regular season, Bills cornerback Levi Wallace ranked fifth among all players at his position in grading, a combination pass and run defensive efficiency ratings. Wallace, a Tucson High grad who walked on at Alabama, took 415 snaps after becoming the Bills’ starter in the final six games. Wallace was paid the NFL minimum $525,000 this season, and is under contract for similar payment in 2019. He would become an unrestricted free agent a year from now.