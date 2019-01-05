In the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) rankings of the 2018 regular season, Bills cornerback Levi Wallace ranked fifth among all players at his position in grading, a combination pass and run defensive efficiency ratings. Wallace, a Tucson High grad who walked on at Alabama, took 415 snaps after becoming the Bills’ starter in the final six games. Wallace was paid the NFL minimum $525,000 this season, and is under contract for similar payment in 2019. He would become an unrestricted free agent a year from now.