19. Levi Wallace 17 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace, right, cant quite get his arm around Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half of a preseason game in Cleveland, Aug. 17, 2018. Ron Schwane / Associated Press Undrafted after a stellar career for the Alabama Crimson Tide, the former Tucson High defensive back made the Buffalo Bills roster and started six straight games through Dec. 16, making 14 tackles. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time