History: Good and excellent inspection results for several years until early 2018. Since then, three of five inspections have had negative results, including a Dec. 4 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection on Dec. 14.
What the inspector saw: Eggs and cooked potatoes were stored at room temperature; cooked foods were improperly cooled; cook repeatedly handled plates of prepared food after cracking raw eggs without washing hands and changing gloves.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection on Dec. 27.
Comments: Co-owner Libby Oniszko said kitchen staff have received additional training. "The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," she said.