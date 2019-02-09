Border officers were questioning the driver of a pickup about a mismatched license plate when the driver punched the gas and an officer opened fire, according to updated information released Saturday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
At about 7 p.m. Thursday, two men in a Ford pickup were heading southbound through the DeConcini Port of Entry when border officers questioned the driver about the license plate because a check showed it was registered to a different vehicle, a news release said. During questioning the driver accelerated toward Mexico, the release said.
An officer opened fire. The pickup then hit a cement barrier after crossing a few yards into Mexico, the release said.
The driver, a 21-year-old Tucson man, was shot and wounded. He was eventually taken to an Arizona hospital and was listed in critical condition, the release said.
US officials have not identified the driver, and Mexican officials have released different names and ages.
The passenger in the vehicle was not wounded and was released.
The border officer wasn’t injured.
CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and Homeland Security Investigations are reviewing the incident.