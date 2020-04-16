Life at La Posada

La Posada is a retirement community, a CCRC, in Green Valley with a population of about 700+ living in apartments, town houses and homes. Upon the onset of this health crisis, the management immediately started creating social distancing to keep this elderly conclave healthy.
Our most prized privilege, our wonderful dining rooms were closed but replaced with 2 meals per day delivered to our door. The dining services team has performed incredibly well.
In addition to the dining changes, a number of services and facilities had to be trimmed to avoid gathering of folks. The health club facility along with its daily exercise classes was shut down. Locally produced TV exercise classes with our familiar instructors were produced and shown daily on the in house television network.
The management has gone all out to make surviving these difficult times as comfortable as possible. We are truly blessed.
