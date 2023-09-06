If I could have just one wish from Aladdin’s Genie, it would be this: Clear, crisp sound at Centennial Hall.

That way we could have more thoroughly enjoyed the road show of the feel-good musical “Aladdin” so much more.

But there is so much eye candy in this production, so much humor, that we had a grand time anyway.

How could we not? There was spectacular choreography by Casey Nicholaw, who also directed with a keen instinct of what’s funny. The colorful costumes by Gregg Barnes flowed and danced; the ever-shifting scenes (Bob Crowley) took us from a glittering castle to a bejeweled cave to a truly magical carpet ride; and the lighting (Natasha Katz) added drama and intensity.

Now, don’t misunderstand, “Aladdin” is still just a Disney production, so depth and characterization are not explored.

But sometimes all you want to have is a good time, and this production, brought here by Broadway in Tucson, is definitely that.

A large part of that is due to Marcus M. Martin, who played the Genie with a sly smile and a wink-wink attitude. Martin sank into the over-the-top character making us love him as he danced, sang and helped Aladdin snag the princess.

Adi Roy’s Aladdin is determined and single-minded once he runs into Princess Jasmine in the bazaar where she lands after sneaking out of the castle to get a taste of the real world. And Senzel Ahmady’s spunky Jasmine played the role of the wants-to-be-liberated princess with soft but regal presence. The two were picture-perfect Disney characters — beautiful and pretty one note.

The singing all around was strong, but there’s that muddy sound at Centennial. Please Genie, will you grant our wish?

“Aladdin,” brought here by Broadway in Tucson, continues through Sept. 10 at Centennial Hall,1020 E. University Blvd. Tickets are $40-$120 at the Centennial Hall Box Office or broadwayintucson.com. The runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes.