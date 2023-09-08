We’re hungry.

Hungry for the insights lacking in Invisible Theatre’s production of “I Love to Eat,” a slim bio-play about the grandfather of the food craze, James Beard.

We’re hungry for the passion that Beard had for food but was absent in this production.

And we’re hungry for a focused story about the cookbook author and big personality — something this play also lacks.

Blame playwright James Still for the weak script.

And thank director Susan Claassen and the lone actor David Alexander Johnston for making the best out of crumbs.

Johnston, with a bald head and a portly belly, somehow looks much like Beard. Johnston is always fun to watch on stage.

The script, however, is not fun. It consists of one-sided phone calls, an embarrassing and tedious stint with a puppet, little asides about the origin of words, and a few unfulfilling anecdotes about food.

It’s a shame because James Beard was a fascinating character. He had a cooking show on TV before that was a thing (in 1946). He authored more than 20 cookbooks. In 1922, he was kicked out of Portland’s Reed College because of his homosexual relationships with men at the school, and then given an honorary degree from Reed 54 years later. He led this rich, eclectic life that is fodder for a play that provides insight to him and life during the 20th century.

We wish this had been the play to do that.

"I Love to Eat" continues through Sept. 17 at Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Tickets are $40.

It runs 85 minutes with no intermission.

Get more info by calling 520-882-9721 or visiting invisibletheatre.com.