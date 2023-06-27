The Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson is going on summer break, shutting its doors from July 6 through Aug. 30, but there’s still time to check out what’s on exhibit.

MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave., is open this Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students and seniors. Youth get in free.

Don’t fret if you can’t make it this week. MOCA has partnered with local artist Lex Gjurasic for a series of weekly creative painting prompts during the closure. You can leave a tiny creation in the Mini MOCA box outside of the museum and take a piece of artwork by a fellow community member. Read on for more details about that.

Sonoran Quipu

Artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña’s “Sonoran Quipu” is a sprawling sculpture composed of natural and human debris that was collected by community members and organizations across Tucson, the museum said. Items shed by plants, broken by a child, left in an alley and more were transformed into a living installation.

According to materials from MOCA, Sonoran Quipu senses the fragility of the world in the face of climate change. By weaving together plant and industrial materials, Vicuña invites viewers to consider the beauty and precarity of the world, and our interconnected relationship to the environment and each other.

It’ll be on view through Oct. 1.

Raven Chacon: ‘While Hissing’

“While Hissing” is an exhibition by artist, performer and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon that celebrates sound as a medium for resistance and connection.

Through video installation, graphic scores and performance, Chacon amplifies Indigenous women’s voices, centering their leadership and vision both as carriers of memory and authors of culture, the museum said.

During the closure, Chacon’s American Ledger flag will remain on view on the plaza.

“While Hissing” is on view through Dec. 17.

Na Mira: ‘Subrosa’

“Subrosa” is the first solo museum exhibition by Na Mira, an artist who uses intuitive and experimental processes to create immersive moving image installations, the museum said.

MOCA commissioned a new chapter of Mira’s project, imagining “White Dust From Mongolia,” an unfinished film by the late artist and author Theresa Hak Kyung Cha.

It’s on view through Dec. 17.

During the closure

MOCA plans to take the summer to prepare for a busy fall season. Expect announcements about upcoming programs, exhibitions and artist features at instagram.com/mocatucson and facebook.com/MOCATucson.

During the closure, you can still get a taste of MOCA through its summer art series. Each week, the museum will share a prompt designed by Gjurasic on social media. Prompt-inspired artwork can be left at Mini MOCA, a tiny free art gallery no more than two feet tall or wide that sits outside the museum.

Visitors to Mini MOCA are also welcome to pick up a piece made by another community member.

For more information about the museum, visit moca-tucson.org.