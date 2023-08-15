Tucson’s annual summertime magic showcase marks an auspicious anniversary this weekend.

The Tucson chapter of the Society of American Magicians will host its 35th annual “Stars of Magic” show, featuring 11 local magicians doing everything from sleight-of-hand and illusion to closeup and comedy.

The show, from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, returns to the venue where it all began in 1988, downtown’s Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

“I think what’s neat about ‘Stars of Magic’ is that it is the show that launched some pretty wonderful magic careers including Eric Buss’s and my own,” said longtime Tucson magician John Shryock, who performs with his wife, Mari Lynn. “My start in the magic world was the first ‘Stars of Magic’ in 1988 and the video of my performance … is what got me hired at the Magic Castle (in Hollywood) the first time.”

Buss, who now lives in Los Angeles, has appeared on network TV including “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the “Late Show with David Letterman” and performs at prestigious magic venues worldwide.

With the exception of the 2021 and 2022 events, “Stars of Magic” has been held at the historic Temple, home stage for Arizona Theatre Company. The show, which was canceled courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, was moved from August to October in 2021. With ATC’s 2021-22 season in full swing at the time, the society had to move the show to the Berger Performing Arts Center on the west side, said Shryock, who produces the show.

Shyrock and Mari Lynn head a lineup of local magicians that includes:

Former Tucson baker and longtime closeup comedy magician Norm Marini.

Raytheon engineer and close-up magician Valerie Spell.

Former Arizona Stage Magician of the Year Gabe Lim, who specializes in close-up and parlor magic.

Stephen Levine, a recent Tucson transplant by way of SoCal, who has been doing magic geared toward little kids for more than 30 years. “This is my therapy for being a trial lawyer for 35 years,” said Levine, who moved to Tucson two years ago and still practices law for a firm in Orange County, California.

Award-winning illusionist Ross the Magician & Julia, with Ross Horwitz taking some of his cues from the master, Houdini.

Closeup and parlor magician Art Trillo, who started doing magic as a way of connecting with patients during his healthcare career.

Award-winning closeup magician Mike Bekedam, who has performed in a variety of Tucson restaurants over the years. He started doing magic when he was a Tucson school teacher.

Retired Navy Rear Admiral Dan MacInnis used to entertain his shipmates. Now he’s making his fourth appearance in “Stars of Magic.”

Closeup magician Benny James splits his creative talents between his magic career and acting career, which has seen him do a handful of commercials, short films and TV appearances.

Retired FBI agent Alan Vanderploeg, aka GMAN, has been doing magic and juggling for 40 years.

Shryock, who for the past 16 years has had a steady gig at Warren & Annabelle’s Magic in Maui, Hawaii, said “Stars of Magic” is a chance for the Society of American Magicians’ artists to share their work with the community.

“We just want to put on the best show we possibly can so we highlight the club members’ strongest talents and put them together in a way that is an entertaining and fun family event,” he said. “We do this because we love magic and we love the community.”

Doors to Saturday’s show open at 6 p.m. and there will be pre-show entertainment in the lobby and the historic Temple’s courtyard. Tickets — $20 for adults, $16 for children 12 and under; $30 for VIP — are available through starsofmagicshow.com or, if available, at the door for an additional $3 per ticket ($23 adults, $19 kids).

Other notable Tucson magicians whose high-profile careers took root in the local showcase include Adrian Van Vactor, who now uses his magic as part of his Christian ministry; and comic magician Michael DeSchalit, who performs nationwide.