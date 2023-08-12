Read these books during our hot summer — you will be transported to very cold places.
Here are four book recommendations from your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- "Beartown" by Fredrik Backman
- "How the Penguins Saved Veronica" by Hazel Prior
- "The Tourist Attraction" by Sarah Morgenthaler
- "In the Midst of Winter" by Isabel Allende
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1nzp.
