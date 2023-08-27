Mattel's "Dreamhouse Living Tour," which kicked off in July at the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Florida, is coming to three Arizona cities.

After it stops in Glendale on Aug. 26 and Gilbert on Sept. 9, the Barbie Truck Tour will be at La Encantada in Tucson, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The truck will be set up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and fans can find exclusive merchandise including hats, bags, shirts, blankets, necklaces, embroidered patches, keychains, reusable water bottles and coasters.

More tour dates and stops can be found on the Barbie Truck Tour's Instagram page.

The Dreamhouse Living tour, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the introduction of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse, follows the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour, which came to Tucson last year.