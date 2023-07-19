In the midst of summer monsoons, the holidays may be the last thing on your mind, but a local car club is gearing up for Christmas in July .

“We thought it would be a good idea to get a head start and do Christmas in July so we don’t need to push for toy donations at the end of the year. We don’t want to keep asking the community for toys every weekend during the holidays,” said Dennis Jordan, organizer of the upcoming show.

Like numerous clubs, civic groups, government agencies and businesses, Jordan is a long-time supporter of Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street. A South Tucson tradition for more than 50 years, the annual Christmas Party was spearheaded by Ramon Coronado Gonzales until his death in 2020. Gonzales grew the party from a small backyard barbecue to a family-friendly celebration that provides 10,000 toys to children in need each December.

Toy collection at the event offers a perfect opportunity for the family-oriented South Tucson lowrider club that Jordan organized to combine their love of cars with caring for the community.

“The Tucson car club community is very helpful and generous. Lots of us are from South side and growing up we may not have had everything we wanted, but we usually had what we needed. Now as adults we have the opportunity to give back and help out kids who really need it,” said Jordan.

At the upcoming show, the public can expect to view more than 50 classic cars and trucks, including SUVs, imports, muscle cars, low-riders, motorcycles and other vehicles. Jordan will showcase his 1966 Chevy Impala, a burgundy red classic featuring gold pin-striping and flakes that he refurbished himself. Trophies will be awarded in numerous classes, courtesy of Titan Transfer. A new, unwrapped toy will serve as entry for cars participating in the show and admission to the show.

“We are excited about the car show and continuing my dad’s legacy. He has been gone for almost three years now, and this Christmas party meant so much to him. We are grateful for everyone who helps to make it possible,” said Manuel Gonzales, Ramon’s son.