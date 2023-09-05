A new Science of Guinness World Records exhibition has opened at Children’s Museum Tucson to celebrate the incredible feats of world record holders.
The 1,000-square-foot traveling collection opened Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 1.
The interactive exhibit, presented in partnership with the Arizona Science Center, will help guests understand what goes into accomplishing the seemingly impossible, highlighting record-breakers and how bodies react, focus and endure, a news release said.
Children can also challenge themselves to officially break a world record.
The Science of Guinness World Records is co-produced by Science North, one of Canada’s largest and most respected science centers, and Ripley’s Entertainment, the entertainment and edutainment company.
The exhibition is included in the price of admission: $12 per person (children under 12 months are free). The museum, located at 200 S. Sixth Ave., is open 9 a.m-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed Sept. 5-7, but reopens Friday, Sept. 8.
For more information, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org.