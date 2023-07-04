If you’re tired of hiding out in the comfort of your air-conditioned home, try jumping into a pool.

We found several pool parties that will help you cool off and have fun.

Hotel McCoy Swimnema Fridays

Almost every Friday at 720 W. Silverlake Road, open to hotel guests and the public, free, 8 to 10 p.m.

This is the funky west-side hotel’s version of dive-in movies, with a different movie playing poolside. It’s open to the public but there is a catch: only hotel guests will be allowed to swim. All other can sit on chairs around the pool.

You can grab popcorn in the lobby and snacks from Trans Fat food truck from 3-10 p.m.

Here’s what’s coming up this month:

July 7, the Pixar animated feature “Wall-e.”

July 14, the vampire romance “Twilight.”

July 21, the coming-of-age comedy “Clueless.”

July 28, the iconic 1980s Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey romance “Dirty Dancing.”

More information at Hotel McCoy.com

Tucson Parks and Recreation Summer Palooza

Free and welcome to all.

City Parks Rec officials are expecting hundreds of people to join for each family-friendly event, which will include free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and games for the kids.

This year, the city was able to open its 20 pools to the public and there will be a palooza in almost every ward. Upcoming pool parties include:

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, near Santa Rita High School on the east side. 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 13.

Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St., near Swan Road and 22nd Street, 5:30-7:30, July 20.

Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St., on the west side near Interstate 10, 5:30-7:30, July 25.

Visit tucne.ws/1nqu for more info.

Moto Sonora Brewing Pool Party

July 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1015 S. Park Ave.; $45-$65 through Eventbrite.com. This is a 21-and-older event.

For a post-COVID grand opening, Moto Sonora Brewing is hosting a pool party for all of us who stick around in the summer. Ok, so that you’re not confused, Moto Sonora does not have a pool at its brewery. Instead, they are setting up inflatable pools and a swim spa.

Brewery officials said their sponsors are bringing the pools and beach to the brewing company so people can cool down and enjoy a couple of cold beers.

Admission includes beer, towels, T-shirts and a gift basket. Food trucks including Moto Sonora’s neighbor Substance Diner will be on hand.

More information at MotoSonora.com.

Desert Valley End of Summer Splash

July 22 at Funtasticsk, 221 E. Wetmore Road, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Desert Valley Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is hosting a party at Funtasticks to launch their two new offices.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite (tucne.ws/1nqt). Attendees must claim their tickets before 11:30 a.m. at the Desert Valley booth in front of Funtasticks’ Cactus Springs water park. After 11:30, tickets will be first-come, first-served.

You can get up to four free tickets to Funtasticks (three children and a spectator); only children’s tickets have access to rides.

A raffle will feature dental health-inspired games with a grand prize of a huge swimming gift basket.

Desert Valley has offices at 405 E. Wetmore Road, right behind Funtasticks; and at 4140 E. 22nd St.

More information at dvsmiles.com