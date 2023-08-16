Halloween decor is on display at your neighborhood big box store and we’re all fantasizing about the day it’s cool enough for all things pumpkin spice.

While we can’t exactly make fall get here any faster, the busy arts season will be here before you know it and we want to help Tucson get ready for it.

If you are in the Tucson arts scene and have live music, dance, theater and other types of performances or exhibits planned through December, let us know so we can include it in our annual Fall Arts Preview on Sept. 21.

Submit your event via email to

Please include the following information:

Name of the event and the event organizer

Date, time and location

Event description

Cost

Where our readers can get more information about your event

Photos (as jpeg attachments)

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 6.