Mark your calendars! The next Tucson Festival of Books will be held March 9 and 10 at the University of Arizona, Executive Director Melanie Morgan announced Wednesday.

One of the largest annual events in Tucson, the festival has been held almost every Spring since 2009 — the lone exception being 2020, when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation four days before it was scheduled to begin.

This year's book festival attracted 300 authors and audiences totaling more than 125,000 people over the two days. Big names included Linda Ronstadt and Bernie Sanders.

All proceeds following the festival are donated to local nonprofit organizations that support improved literacy in Southern Arizona, according to the festival website. More than $2 million has been donated since the festival began in 2009.

To learn more, visit tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.