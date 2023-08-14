What do you give a 248-year-old city for it’s birthday? An Amazon search won’t yield much, but you can’t go wrong with the gift of time.
Tucson’s birthday is Sunday, Aug. 20, and in honor of it, the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission and the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum are throwing a party.
The Celebration of All Things S-cuk Son/Tucson is being a held a day early on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 6:15 to 10 p.m. at 196 N. Court Ave.
The free annual event celebrates the official founding of modern-day Tucson and its rich culture and heritage.
Those who stop by will be treated to performances by Desert Sky Winds Waila Band, Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School, Tucson Chinese Cultural Center Lion Dancers and soldier drills by Tucson Presidio Garrison.
Family craft activities will also be available, along with demonstrations from organizations including:
Archaeology Southwest
Borderlands Community Alliance
Buffalo Soldiers Southern Arizona Chapter
Fort Lowell Cavalry
Fort Lowell Museum
Mexican American Heritage and History Museum
Old Pueblo Archaeology
Presidio Garrison
Southern Arizona Transportation Museum
Tucson Cactus & Succulent Society
Tucson Chinese Cultural Center
Tucson Museum of Art
Vail Preservation Society
It wouldn’t be a party for Tucson without a taco and drink bar.
Learn more about the birthday celebration at tucne.ws/1ncf.
If you’re looking for other ways to spend time with the Old Pueblo, we found a few events happening this week that speak to the Tucson we know and love:
Are you really from Tucson if you haven’t gawked over one of our beautiful sunsets? Westbound at the MSA Annex is hosting Sunset Yoga Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. A $10 ticket gets you a full session and a draft drink of your choice. Info: tucne.ws/1nys
Speaking of nature, embrace Tucson’s amazing wildlife at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. On Saturday, Aug. 19, you can experience Bat Night, complete with educational activities, talks and crafts to celebrate these flying mammals. Bring a flashlight to explore, experience a live animal encounter and check out the stingrays. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. For admission prices and to book tickets, visit desertmuseum.org/visit
Making your way throughout Tucson, you’re bound to encounter a colorful mural or two. There’s no question we’re an arts town. Meet local makers at the Desert Artisans Market at Catalyst Creative Collective at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Shop jewelry, art, candles, handbags, home decor and more on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. Info: tucne.ws/1nyt
If Pima County’s 137 miles of paved pathways and bike lanes aren’t evidence enough, Tucson’s bike culture is big. This Saturday, Aug. 19, Pueblo Vida Brewing is hosting its Summer Nights Bike Ride. Guides will take riders, 21 and up, on a bike adventure starting at Pueblo Vida, 115 E. Broadway, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s ride will take you to Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road. Info: tucne.ws/1nyu
Go back in time with a visit to Old Tucson on Friday, Aug. 18. The old west attraction is hosting a summer concert series in the town square. The Festival Band will be performing cover songs by artists such as Fito Olivarez, Jay Perez, Bobby Pulido, Grupo Frontera, Selena and more. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at 201 Kinney Road. General admission is $34. Tickets and info: oldtucson.com