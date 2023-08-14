Did you know?

The name Tucson originates from the local Tohono O’odham word “S-cuk Sǫn” (pronounced Skuk-shone), meaning “spring at the base of the black mountain.” The mountain they were referring to was what we know today as Tumamoc Hill.

The arriving Spanish established the Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón fort on August 20, 1775, using a spelling of this word that they had heard from the locals. This fort established what would become Tucson's modern-day downtown. Later, with the arrival of more settlers, the name “Tucson” was used and has stuck ever since.