Eegee's is now offering a limited-time cotton candy Eegee to celebrate students returning to school.
The new cotton candy-flavored frozen treat is available at all Eegee's locations starting Thursday, Aug. 17 until the flavor is sold out, the company announced Wednesday.
In addition to the standard piña colada, strawberry, lemon and Skinny Berry flavors, Eegee's is also offering "Peach N' Berry" as its flavor of the month.
You can find nearby Eegee's restaurantsusing their online map.
New restaurants and bars that have opened in the Tucson area in 2023
Monsoon Chocolate Cafe
Monsoon Chocolate Cafe is an expansion of their flagship chocolate shop. It features new pastries, treats and drinks.
Where: 3630 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
Website: Monsoon Chocolate Cafe
Miss Dessert
Miss Dessert is a small chain from Phoenix that has made its debut in Tucson. Find Hong Kong-style desserts, like snow with sticky rice, and lots of drinks.
Where: 1800 E Fort Lowell Rd #140
Website: Miss Dessert
Pasta La Vista
Pasta La Vista advertises itself as to-go, but they do have a dining room. Their menu rotates around pasta, pizza and subs — all of which are customizable.
Where: 2425 N. Tucson Blvd
Website: Pasta La Vista
Just Churros
Just Churros makes Spanish-style churros using beloved Mexican toppings like cinnamon sugar, chocolate and cajeta.
Where: 4280 N. Oracle Road
Website: Just Churros
Agave House
Agave House is a sit-down Mexican restaurant with "a modern flair.”
Where: 943 E. University Blvd
Website: Agave House
Better Bevs
Better Bevs combines techniques of boba tea shops with Mexican flavors and aguas frescas, as seen in their chamoy mango shave ice and cucumber lemonade with spicy chile popping boba.
Where: 210 N. Fourth Ave.
Website: Instagram
Sumaj
Sumaj is a mother-daughter-run food truck that serves up Bolivian street food.
Where: 403 N. Sixth Ave.
Website: Sumaj
Chick-in Waffle
Chick-in Waffle is the first chicken and waffles restaurant in Tucson since May’s Counter Chicken & Waffles on East Speedway closed in 2018. Several Tucson restaurants, including The Drunken Chicken on North Fourth Ave., serve chicken and waffles, but none of them focuses on it exclusively.
Where: 5524 E. Grant Road
Phone: 816-800-4041
Website: Chick-in Waffle
Brillé Mead Company
Mead is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey and in Ethiopia, a version of mead called te’j is a familiar household drink, consumed out of long-necked vessels called bereles. Brillé Mead Company's David Woods is bringing te’j to Tucson.
Where: 3895 N Oracle Rd
Phone: (520) 207-2312
Website: Brillé Mead Company
Doughbird
Rotisserie chicken and pizza is the premise of Sam Fox's six-year-old concept Doughbird, which opened its first Tucson location on May 31.
Where: 2960 N. Campbell Ave.
Website: Doughbird
Mr. Patron
While there are lots of Mexican sushi food trucks in Tucson, Mr. Patron is the first sit-down restaurant slinging the deep-fried rolls. It even has a patio.
Where: 5754 E. 22nd St.
Phone: (520) 372 2346
Website: Mr. Patron
Hideout Steakhouse & BBQ
This small chain, started in Myton, Utah, has one restaurant in Casa Grande and opened its third location in Tucson on April 3. They offer steak cooked on a hot stone right at your table along with other steakhouse classics.
Where: 5475 S. Calle Santa Cruz
Phone: (520) 702-2227
Website: Hideout Steakhouse
Gyro Shack
Idaho-based Gyro Shack, serves up Greek staples in a "fast-causal" setting.
Where: 5775 E. Broadway Blvd
Phone: (208) 853-5840
Website: Gyro Shack
The Backyard Food Truck Park
The Backyard has a rotating roster of 20 trucks, though a core few will be posted up 20 days of each month and 7-8 are featured at a time. The park is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 890 W. Grant Road
Phone: (520) 668-0074
Website: The Backyard
Zyka Twist
Where: 621 N 4th Ave
Phone: (602) 544-6766
Website: Zyka Twist
Flower Child
Flower Child features a menu of salads and bowls, many of them vegetarian and vegan.
Where: 2960 N Campbell Ave. #110
Phone: (520) 276-4550
Website: Flower Child
Kava Den
Kava Den is a new extension of the Kava Bar, which offers Kava drinks and products.
Where: 67 E. Pennington St.
Phone: 520-323-1832
Website: Kava Den
Uptown Burger
Uptown Burger is a counter-service, fast-food restaurant that serves a half-dozen eclectic burgers, salads, fries and gelato.
Where: 6370 N. Campbell Ave. suite 160
Phone: (520) 638-6182
Website: Uptown Burger
Yellow Brick Coffee
Yellow Brick Coffee is at a new location offering hand- and batch-brewed coffees, espresso-based beverages and pastries made in-house.
Where: 800 N. Country Club Road
Phone: (520) 226-4068
Website: Yellow Brick Coffee
Comida Park
A new food truck park opened in February at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet.
Where: 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Phone: (866) 440-2810
Website: Comida Park
Blue Front
Blue Front, home to American comfort foods, opened in January.
Where: 110 E. Congress St.
Phone: (520) 849-7964
Website: Blue Front
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Where: 5615 E. Broadway Blvd.
Phone: (520) 613-2420
Website: Dave’s Hot Chicken
Portillo's
This popular chain that specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs opened in February where Claim Jumper once stood at the El Con Center.
Where: 3761 E Broadway Blvd
Phone: 520-246-2300
Website: Portillo's
Main Event
Main Event is a family-friendly bowling, arcade and entertainment venue that opened its first Tucson location in March.
Where: 4700 S Landing Way
Phone: (520) 503-3301
Website: Main Event