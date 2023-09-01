Peter Piper Pizza is approaching its 50th anniversary this year and is offering new menu items and a limited-time "pizza and play" deal to celebrate.

The first Peter Piper location opened in Glendale, Arizona in 1973, and to pay homage to the date, the company is offering a deal for $19.73 that includes a large one-topping pizza and a 20-point "fun pass," which roughly equates to ten arcade game plays.

Peter Piper has also added the "Double Pepperoni Parmesan Pizza" back onto its menu through Sept. 24 and is permanently adding lemon pepper wings to its list of chicken offerings, the company announced in a news release.

Tucson became home to Peter Piper's first restaurant opened outside of the Phoenix area in 1980 and the company now has 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, according to the company's website.

To find the Peter Piper Pizza restaurant closest to you, use the company's online location map.