A job posting on Indeed changed Sonoran House’s trajectory.
Arianna Wilson and Courtney Bedient, the owners of the popular coffee shop, were eager to move into the vacant Flora’s Market space, bringing along their creamy lattes and locally made goods.
But after Gabriella “Gabby” Alba applied to their Indeed job posting, the vision for Sonoran House’s new location got flipped on its head.
Ideas of luxurious truffle fries, gooey grilled cheeses and smoked tri-tip were tossed around, leaving those listening to these brainstorming sessions with a rumbling stomach and an insatiable craving for whatever Alba was cooking up.
It was settled: Sonoran House would also be a full-service restaurant.
With Alba behind the stove and Wilson and Bedient crafting the cozy, welcoming atmosphere their flagship location at 1610 N. Tucson Blvd. is known for, Sonoran House Sam Hughes quickly became a local favorite at 2513 E. Sixth St.
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In the past year, the trio has created various appetizing dishes and menus, added a speakeasy in the back that has a Wild West aesthetic, constantly stocking their mini gift shop space with all kinds of Tucson-esque goods made by local artists, and operating a full espresso bar.
And they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.
This month, Sonoran House Sam Hughes celebrated its one-year anniversary by adding a new breakfast menu and expanding their bakery program.
“The first year was a whirlwind,” Bedient said.
Those who walk into the space for the first time often stop in their tracks as their eyes dart around to all the different elements that take up the space.
Espresso bar.
Gift shop.
Bar and wine wall.
Mini market.
Sonoran House has packed a little bit of everything.
If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of Alba cooking in the kitchen, wearing her signature non-slip cowboy boots.
Once you’re seated, you have the hard choice of picking something to eat off of Alba’s menu. Truffle fries, grilled cheese, tri-tip, salmon, caviar, charcuterie boards and pulled pork sandwiches are just a few of their lunch and dinner options.
They also have their coveted Girl Dinner meal: a Caesar salad, truffle fries and a six-ounce glass of house wine or prosecco for $30. Don’t worry, Alba said lots of men like to order the girl dinner, no judgment!
(Pro tip: Bedient loves the Briezy sandwich and suggests you get some of their whipped feta to dip your truffle fries in.)
With lunch and dinner on lock, the trio decided it was time to expand their breakfast menu, especially since they hit their one-year milestone.
They unveiled the new breakfast menu earlier this month; it is served daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the weekdays, you can order items such as their yogurt parfait that features Better Than Provisions granola; avocado toast; the Sonoran Scramble made with eggs, breakfast hash, chorizo and cilantro lime crema; and there is also the option to build your own breakfast sandwich.
The real star on the new menu is the breakfast crunch wrap: a tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast hash, pico, cheddar cheese and a side of salsa tatemada.
“It's weird if we get a ticket that comes in without a breakfast crunch wrap on it,” Bedient said.
On the weekends, they have brunch dishes including abuelita French toast, which mimics the rich, cinnamon flavors of Mexican chocolate; and mesquite-smoked carnitas benedict.
Breakfast isn’t the only thing they are expanding. The trio plans to take over the August Rhodes space a few doors down, transforming it into their own bakery.
This addition will not only give Alba and her team more space to create their baked goods, but also the opportunity to hone their craft and make more fresh bread.
“It's a dream come true, and it's a relief,” Alba said. “I love having my bakery and I love having my restaurant, but I do not like having my bakery inside my restaurant. So, being able to move my bakers into a space where they can get it right every time is a dream.”
From the smiling customers to the tight-knit staff, Alba and Bedient have worked tirelessly to create a place in midtown that encapsulates everything to love about Tucson: good food, community and unique art.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com