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A job posting on Indeed changed Sonoran House’s trajectory.

Arianna Wilson and Courtney Bedient, the owners of the popular coffee shop, were eager to move into the vacant Flora’s Market space, bringing along their creamy lattes and locally made goods.

But after Gabriella “Gabby” Alba applied to their Indeed job posting, the vision for Sonoran House’s new location got flipped on its head.

Ideas of luxurious truffle fries, gooey grilled cheeses and smoked tri-tip were tossed around, leaving those listening to these brainstorming sessions with a rumbling stomach and an insatiable craving for whatever Alba was cooking up.

It was settled: Sonoran House would also be a full-service restaurant.

With Alba behind the stove and Wilson and Bedient crafting the cozy, welcoming atmosphere their flagship location at 1610 N. Tucson Blvd. is known for, Sonoran House Sam Hughes quickly became a local favorite at 2513 E. Sixth St.

In the past year, the trio has created various appetizing dishes and menus, added a speakeasy in the back that has a Wild West aesthetic, constantly stocking their mini gift shop space with all kinds of Tucson-esque goods made by local artists, and operating a full espresso bar.

And they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

This month, Sonoran House Sam Hughes celebrated its one-year anniversary by adding a new breakfast menu and expanding their bakery program.

“The first year was a whirlwind,” Bedient said.