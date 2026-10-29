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Since the early 1990s, Tucson’s craft beer industry has seen highs and definite lows, with the latest low being Brick Box Brewery's announcement it will close on Nov. 29.

Here's a snapshot of those that have tapped out and others still brewing:

Gentle Ben’s, a longtime University of Arizona hangout, installed the first craft mash brewery and launched Gentle Ben’s Brewing with its flagship Barrio Blonde in 1991. Barrio Brewing became its own entity in 2006, and in 2019, owners Dennis and Tauna Arnold announced they were gifting the brewery to the employees.

Nimbus Brewing Co. opened as a microbrewery in 1996; it closed in 2018 following a prolonged legal battle between owner James Counts and his former wife.

Steve Tracy launched Thunder Canyon Brewery in the Foothills Mall on Tucson’s northwest side in 1997. The brewery opened a second location downtown in 2013; four years later, following the mall’s decline, Tracy shuttered the flagship. In 2024, Tracy sold the brewery to Michael Nixon and James Owens, who rebranded it Brick Box Brewery.

The Address 1702 Brewing launched in 2011 as a pizzeria and nanobrewery. It closed in spring 2022.

Dragoon Brewing Company opened its microbrewery in an industrial area off West Grant Road in 2012; it is still open.

Buddies Michael Mallozzi and Myles Stone turned their love of craft beer into a business with Borderlands Brewing in 2011. The business, under new leadership, closed in summer 2025 after a series of financial blows, including the state filing a $250,000 lien against the company for unpaid sales taxes.