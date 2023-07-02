WE RECOMMEND These recommended reads have the recipes you need to get through summer Special to the Arizona Daily Star Jul 2, 2023 57 min ago 1 of 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Special to the Arizona Daily Star It’s too hot to turn on your oven — try some of these summer recipes instead.“Summer Food: 600 Delicious Recipes for Hungry Party Guest” by Jill Jacobsen“For the Love of Popsicles” by Sarah Bond“The Complete Summer Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen“Summer Berries and Autumn Fruits” by Annie Rigg Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1np9. People are also reading… Arizona selling shipping containers from short-lived border wall at big loss National grocery store eyeing Tucson's Sunshine Mile Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured A new food truck park is coming to central Tucson Where to watch fireworks in Tucson this Fourth of July The meat processing facility at UA shut down on short notice. Meet the ranchers left behind. Pac-12 Mailbag: The value of SMU and what-if scenarios should Arizona, Colorado depart The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is finally making its way to the Tucson-area Tucson's newest Mexican restaurant is all about agave 40 FREE events happening in Tucson this July 2023 💸 A pizzeria with longtime Tucson restaurant ties is coming to downtown Historic Arizona mining town backs copper project on land that Native American groups say is sacred Greg Hansen: Arizona losing Jay Johnson an exception in the coach-poach game This award-winning Tucson baker is adding bagels to his portfolio 100 fun events happening in Tucson this July 2023 🎇🍿🛒 Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Celebrate our country's diversity with these reads In honor of the Fourth of July, Tucson Festival of Books volunteers have compiled a list of reads that share unique journeys to the United States. Meet the woman behind Tucson's Make Way for Books program New to Tucson, Mary Jan Bancroft launched Make Way for Books 25 years ago to help children in need learn to read and have access to books at home. Tucson's Make Way for Books is expanding to little readers statewide After 25 years of supporting Tucson's youngest readers, Make Way for Books is bringing its programming to more cities throughout Arizona. 12 reads to add to your summer book list Pick up one of these page-turners to pass the time this summer in Tucson.