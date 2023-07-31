Six Tucson breweries are teaming up with a dozen Tucson restaurants for “Brews & Bites,” a celebration of our vibrant craft beer and restaurant scene.

The event, a fundraiser for Tucson Originals, will feature some friendly competition in between samples of local brews paired with small plates created by some of Tucson’s most popular chefs.

“Brews & Bites” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd. in Marana. Tickets are $50 in advance through brewsNbites2023.eventbrite.com or $60 at the door.

Participating chefs: Ken Foy of Dante’s Fire, Janet Balderas with MoJo Cuban Kitchen, Devon Sanner of Zio Peppe, Brian Steiner with The Highlands at Dove Mountain, Rocco’s Little Chicago chef-owner Rocco DiGrazia, The Dutch’s Marcus Van Winden, Mary Steiger of Gourmet Girls, Nate Cluff with Vero Amore Dove Mountain, El Rústico’s Juan Almanza, Michael Elefante with Mama Louisa’s, Mat Cable with Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria and Eric Reese of Noble Hops.

Participating breweries include Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., Barrio Brewing Co., Fire Truck Brewing Company, Dillinger Brewing Company, Pueblo Vida Brewing Company and Dragoon Brewing Company.

“Brews & Bites” is presented by Tucson Originals, which represents independent Tucson restaurants, and Tucson Foodie.

Learn more at tucson

originals.com or by calling 520-477-7950.