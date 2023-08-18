For the first time since 2019, Tucson's Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge is back.

Nearly three dozen participants, including Tucson's finest chefs, mixologists and culinary businesses, will put their skills to the test, contending for title of best salsa, tequila and taco in Southern Arizona.

Guests can expect tequila-infused popsicles, snow cones and mixed drinks, along with kimchi, blueberry-jalapeño and "smokeless fire" salsas, a news release said.

Among the competitors are Seis Kitchen, Dante's Fire, El Rustico, Barrio Brewing, HighWire Lounge, Cancion Tequila, Saffron Indian Bistro and more.

Attendees will vote for their favorites alongside local "celebrity" judges.

To spice things up, there will be three Lucha Libre matches, Mariachi Herradura de Tucson with the soundtrack for the night and live painting by Phoenix artist Jesse Perry, known for his colorful and bold Sonoran style.

The event, put on by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road.

It's a 21-and-up event. General admission tickets are $80, and VIP tickets are available for $100. Tickets include salsa, tequila and taco samplings. VIPs get early entrance starting at 5 p.m., valet parking, a tequila toast and commemorative shot glass.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit saaca.org/salsatequilataco.html.