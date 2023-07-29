Question: What is trending with patio barbecues?

Answer: “Well, it is no longer the stuccoed concrete block stand-alone with a grill on it,” says Bruce Stumbo, co-operations manager, estimator and sales consultant with Rosie Right Design Build Remodel, a Rosie on the House certified partner.

The barbecue on the patio is morphing into a full-blown kitchen with all the trimmings. Typically, the kitchen is the center of the home. That’s where we gather as a family and as guests. With more people wanting to extend activities outside, the kitchen is part of that extension.

Stumbo tells us that outdoor kitchens are generally designed similarly to indoor kitchens for layout, easy access to appliances and cooking. There are some differences, though. Storage of food items tends to have smaller space requirements as indoor storage suffices for most of our storage needs. Refrigerators for such storage are typically under the counter.

The other major difference in today’s outdoor kitchens is the material used to construct them. Our outdoor kitchens need to be protected from the elements. The sun can wreak as much havoc on kitchen components as rain, sleet and snow. A cover over the prep and cooking area is needed. Several outdoor kitchens also cover a dining space.

The materials used in constructing the kitchen are made for exterior wear. The counters are solid surfaces, and walls and half-walls are covered with exterior materials such as stucco, siding and stone. Cabinets are typically stainless steel which, in some applications, can be powder-coated to add color to the overall design. There are some manufacturers of composite cabinets that offer an embossed wood look that can provide design alternatives. These cabinets are generally made from a polymer that includes wood particles and uses a marine-grade glue not normally used on interior cabinets. They can withstand temperatures up to 265 degrees Fahrenheit, so they are safe for our desert dwellers. Sinks, ice makers and even dishwashers are becoming part of the outdoor kitchen story. There is plumbing designed for colder climates, like Summerhaven, to ensure proper drainage.

As for appliances, Stumbo says gas cooktops and ovens (especially pizza ovens) are quite popular. Under-counter refrigerators, warming drawers, hoods and pretty much whatever your culinary needs are, can be satisfied for the outdoor kitchen.

Q: How does the project work if I hire a contractor to remodel my patio?

A: Initiating the design process has always been where the real magic of any remodel begins. Outdoor kitchens are no different. The design process is integral to the successful outcome of any project.

Following an initial design meeting where you relay your project goals, the designer will produce some initial or preliminary sketches outlining possible solutions. This can be done in the home or in a design studio. It used to be that with all the design, materials and fixture selections, folks would have to visit multiple showrooms in multiple locations to look at the hundreds of options from which they could select the items they wanted. At a design studio, the process can be simplified, streamlined and quite pleasant.

After the preliminary discussions, a designer will bring together a variety of alternatives based on your preferences. At the design studio, displays depict various finishes and products like counters, cabinetry and colors that are primarily chosen to inspire you. Given the thousands of different plumbing and lighting fixtures, ceramic tile designs and such, it is not possible for all of them to be in one place. Because you do not want to travel many miles to visit all the showrooms, the designer will make a preliminary presentation of choices based on their conversations with you regarding your preferences. As the design process progresses, alternatives will need to be explored. By having one location, a great deal of confusion is eliminated. You don’t have to recall which showroom you saw what in, and all your selections remain in one location for you to revisit at any time during your project.

As the design progresses, the estimator will help align design decisions with the budget. This happens at several stages in the process to avoid the heartache of creating a great design that doesn’t meet budget expectations. The production team is brought in to discuss timing and scheduling. All of this happens in one location, under one roof, with the same company of professionals.

When the design is finalized, you will have a project cost, schedule and specific scope of work that will allow your project to proceed, all within your comfort zone. That is the real benefit of a design studio staffed with professionals.