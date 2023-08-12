Question: How can I be prepared for the unexpected at home?

Answer: It is hard to plan for the truly unknown. We tend to not think about any disaster happening to us. We tend to believe that is something that happens to someone else. Well, disasters do happen, and we need to be prepared. Some common ways to be ready for the unexpected would be:

Gathering supplies for a power outage including flashlights and candles.

Placing fire extinguishers in the kitchen and garage

Setting water leak detectors under the sinks and next to the washing machine.

Q: Where should I turn when a disaster happens to my home?

A: When something destroys all or part of our home, such as a water line breaking and flooding the house, a tree falling through the roof, or a fire destroying the kitchen, we ask, “what do we do?”

When calamities hit, restoration companies are qualified to put our homes back together. As much as we don’t like to think about it, we need to know how to be ready to ask for help when needed.

Challenging situations require a company specializing in restoration.

Jim Kowalski of Kowalski Construction, Inc., a Rosie on the House certified partner, says that most people are under the impression that their insurance company controls the process. While the insurance company can lead you through the recovery process, you, as the homeowner, have the right to contact the restoration company of your choice to start the mitigation and repair process.

No matter what trouble befalls you, the first step is to stop the damage from getting worse. This could mean turning the water to the house off or keeping the rain out to prevent more damage. You can choose the company to engage in this first step. Once the company has been selected, it will secure the site from further damage. There are so many possibilities here that choosing a company with diverse experience would be wise. Securing the premises can involve boarding up the structure from entry or removing a tree from the roof and tarping the opening. This initial step of securing your property is critical.

The next step typically involves your insurance company. Kowalski says a qualified restoration company can engage the insurance company on your behalf. That is quite helpful as insurance claims can be complicated and often involve detailed descriptions that some people may need help understanding.

After securing the property, an investigation will determine the cause of the damage. If a water line is broken, why did it break? The insurance company will work with the restoration company to assist in the investigation and document the damage in great detail. The restoration company you choose should know how to document the damage using the same forms and nomenclature as the insurance company.

The company you choose should work with the insurance company to ensure all the details are covered. This attention to detail ensures you get the maximum benefit to help replace your loss. The insurance company may send an adjuster to determine the damage and how much the insurance company will pay. Having a well-educated restoration company on your side makes this process much easier.

Next comes the rebuild portion. Negotiations between you and the insurance company can be very one-sided. In addition, you may not be familiar with all the terminology.

A good restoration company will know if the itemized costs the insurance company presents are, in fact, sufficient to complete the work.

Insurance companies have standard pricing for every aspect of your restoration and reconstruction. The company you select should know these and be prepared to negotiate.

Once the cost to repair or rebuild your home has been agreed upon, you are ready to have the work done and start getting back to some sense of normalcy.

Q: How should I select a construction and restoration company?

A: Kowalski suggests hiring a contractor with considerable experience working with insurance companies. Many insurance companies will attempt to push their favored contracting companies. This is not always a bad thing, but you want to be sure the company on your project has experience they can put to work for you.

If you start with an internet search, do your homework. The How to Choose A Contractor Guide is a helpful tool. Find it at tucne.ws/1mek. Visit the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website, roc.az.gov. Find out how long the company has been in business and whether they are licensed, bonded and insured. Do they have any complaints? If so, how were they resolved?

Then call the company. Does the person answering the phone take five minutes to ask about your project? Ask them if they have worked with your insurance company or agent. Do they give references from previous customers? If so, check those out, too.

Do your due diligence as you would with any company. A restoration company that knows how to work with the insurance company can serve as your liaison and save you a lot of stress.