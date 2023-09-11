Supporters of Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern Arizona are kicking up the fundraising heat in hopes of raising a cool $265,000 on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Banner-University Medicine House Party 2023 presented by La-Z-Boy.

The “Fire & Ice”-themed event will put a new spin on Tucson’s favorite house party, according to Eva Murzaite, co-chair of the event with Brandy Holden.

“We are bringing some unexpected, new and fun elements to the evening that haven’t been done before, like an ice sculpture to serve drinks and performance by dancers wearing LED wings. This will help hype the crowd and add great ambience.

“And we are really excited to be able to do tours through the house again so people can get a sense of what it means to the families who call it ‘home,’” said Murzaite, who has unique insight as founder of Interiors in Design (https://indesignaz.com).

She and Holden are principal designers at the local firm and have teamed up to bring their talents to the nonprofit over the past eight years in projects ranging from renovations of the kitchen and residential rooms at the Ronald McDonald House to The Ronald McDonald Family Room Programs at Banner-University Medicine and Tucson Medical Center.

The team prides itself on the creation of an aesthetic that adheres to commercial codes and requirements while radiating a cozy, “living room” vibe that meets the needs of the families. Additionally, in the hospitals, they try to integrate new designs with existing designs.

“We are creating environments for people who have been ripped from their homes. They need environments where they feel they are wanted and where they can relax to some degree. Interior design affects your mood and your behavior, and Eva and I and our team try to bring a sense of wellness and space—where these families have the opportunity to take a minute to breathe. We want them to feel like they are home without being in their homes,” said Holden.

Guests of the House Party can experience that for an evening during the newly-expanded event, which will take advantage of spaces in front of the house as well as in the renovated backyard and new outdoor kitchen, along with the indoor kitchen and residential spaces.

The expanded footprint also allowed for the creation of a catwalk for the Annual Red Shoe Contest, which will feature new categories, including “Best Heel,” “Most Creative,” and much more. Ultimately, it is all about caring for children and their families, according to Muzraite.

“The services that Ronald McDonald House Charities provide for the community are absolutely incredible. They are serving a population that is the most vulnerable: There is nothing worse than when a kiddo is sick. They support these families so they don’t have to worry about all of the other aspects of life and can concentrate on their children,” said Muzraite.