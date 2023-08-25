Classes resumed last week at the University of Arizona, meaning we can close the book on Beach Read Season. Instead, it may be a good time to crack a good book set on campus. Fortunately, volunteers with the Tucson Festival of Books have some suggestions:

“Straight Man” by UA graduate Richard Russo was published in 1997, just four years before “Empire Falls,” and the two books could not have been more different. “Straight Man” is a farcical sendup of academia, a fraternity Russo was part of himself. It features the hapless interim chair of an English Department at a severely under-funded college. “Straight Man” was recently adapted into the TV series “Lucky Hank,” which debuted this spring on AMC. — Gay Vernon and Sara Hammond

“Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano has been called a modern-day “Little Women,” but the pivotal character is a guy: William Walters, a college basketball player who falls in love with Julia and her three sisters. When darkness from William’s pass threatens to shatter the family, we remember the lessons of love we learned from the March sisters 150 years ago. — Maria Parham

“The Broke Hearts” by Tucsonan Matt Mendez will not be available until Oct. 3, but teens will find it worth waiting for. This young adult release will feature Danny, who enrolls in a community college while grieving the death of his best friend. Before deciding what he wants to be, Danny must learn who he wants to be. — Kathy Short

“Admissions” by Kendra James was released last week and couldn’t have been better timed. James, who is Black, is a former college admissions officer. “Admissions” is a memoir that reflects on her own journey and what advice she might offer minority students today, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action. James’ story will resonate with anyone who has been “the only one” in the room. — Lynn Wiese Sneyd

“Honey and Spice” by Bolu Babalola was released July 4 and already has garnered some book-of-the-year reviews. A wry, messy, spicy romance novel, Babalola’s debut features a young, Black, British woman who has sworn off relationships. She even hosts a campus radio show that discourages romance. The tale is both funny and deep, and the campus politics are top-notch. — Jessica Pryde

“Educated” by Tara Westover may be the most widely acclaimed book of the 21st Century. Published in 2018, it was on The New York Times’ hard-cover bestseller list for 132 consecutive weeks. More than 10 million copies have been sold. “Educated” is a memoir of a young girl who was kept out of school by her survivalist family. Eventually, she left home to attend college and earn a Ph.D. from Cambridge University. — Thea Chalow

“Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn stirs black magic and Arthurian legend into a story about students who decide to infiltrate a secret society in college. The book explores young adult themes of moving away from home and adjusting to college life, but mostly it is a fun, action-filled adventure. — Kim Peters

“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood is a delightful romance featuring two young biologists who find — surprise! — chemistry. Meet Olive, a third-year Ph.D. student who isn’t looking for anything beyond her degree. Then meet Adam, the handsome professor known across campus for being insufferable. — Jessica Pryde

“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead captured the Pulitzer Prize in 2020. It is a fictional story based on the real-life nightmares of boys sent to the infamous Dozier School, a reform school in Florida that operated for 110 years before a child abuse investigation revealed systemic horror. Colson depicts the experience of two Black boys during the depths of the Jim Crow Era in the South. — Thea Chalow

“I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai features boarding school graduate Bodie Kane, who returns to her alma mater to teach. Being back on campus stirs up memories of a murder that took place while she was in school. By now, it’s a cold case but Bodie won’t let sleeping bodies lie. — Bill Finley

Save the Date

The Tucson Festival of Books will welcome author J.A. Jance and celebrate the release of her new book on Sept. 21 at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. “Blessing of the Lost Girls,” will be released two days earlier. To reserve a seat and learn additional details about this event, visit tucne.ws/1o29.