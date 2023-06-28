Fireworks will light up the sky throughout Tucson to celebrate our nation’s independence.

Here’s where you can catch not only the fireworks shows, but other festivities, including baseball, water activities, street vendors and more.

Casino Del Sol

Casino del Sol is celebrating a day early on July 3.

Head over to 5655 W. Valencia Road for the free show at 9 p.m.

Learn more at tucne.ws/1nnq.

Kino Sports Complex

For baseball fans, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is where you’ll want to be this July Fourth.

The annual Diamonds in the Sky celebration will feature the Sun Belt College Baseball League showcase game, followed by a fireworks display.

The gates open at 6 p.m. with pregame ceremonies beginning at 7 and the first pitch being thrown at 7:30.

Admission is free with a donation of one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

For more info, go to tucne.ws/1nnl.

Marana

The Town of Marana’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular will be held Tuesday, July 4, at 5 p.m.

Fireworks won’t begin until 9 at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, but before then, you can enjoy a car show, splash pads, field games, inflatables, vendors, food trucks, a musical instrument petting zoo and a creation station for kids.

Local bands Zona Libre and OnesAll will provide live music.

Parking at Crossroads Park is reserved for handicap plates and tags only. There will be a shuttle for visitors at Coyote Trail Elementary School, 8000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information go to

Sahuarita

Further down south you can catch the free Stars and Stripes event in Sahuarita on July 4 at 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.

You'll find over 45 vendors and food trucks, live music, a beer garden and kid’s water zone.

The Rolling Thunder Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks will cap off the event at 9. For the full schedule go to tucne.ws/1nno.

Oro Valley

Oro Valley is also getting in on the action with live entertainment and activities starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks lighting up the sky at 9.

It’s free and will be held at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia.

Learn more at tucne.ws/1nnp.

A Mountain

The traditional A Mountain fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. this year.

You can check them out throughout downtown and the west side, or from the Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd., where games, activities, snacks, inflatables and music are planned. It's free but you have to register by calling 520-791-4877.