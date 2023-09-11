You don’t need to be on the Marvel payroll to be a superhero: Just join the donor roster for Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.

For the next few weeks, every dollar donated to the nonprofit through the Calling All Hunger Heroes Campaign will be matched by a dollar (up to $25,000 total) from Tucson Electric Power.

'“Summer is really a slow time for fundraising, even though the need is still there. To have a grant like this that gets people excited and gives them a reason to donate is huge. It was a huge boost for us during the summer, and we are so grateful to TEP,” said Luke Smith, development director for Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.

The campaign is particularly timely since the organization opened the new Mobile Meals Kitchen last month. Located in the space of the former El Indio at 3355 S. 6th Ave., the kitchen will enable the nonprofit to quadruple operations over the next five years.

Currently, Mobile Meals provides in-home delivery of more than 100,000 meals annually to people who are unable to purchase or prepare their own food. Meals include special diets, medically-tailored diets, and regular diets. The organization serves people of all income levels, but Smith said that approximately 83 percent of clients are below the poverty threshold per federal guidelines. Fees are based on a sliding-scale and generally range between $1 and $10 per meal.

“We are a ‘Feed the Need’ organization. Maybe a client had surgery and doesn’t have family in town so they need meals for a few weeks or maybe someone needs food due to issues related to aging so they can remain at home. We can provide meals on a short-term or long-term basis,” said Smith.

The meals are delivered by a force of 300 volunteers who also provide an important social connection for clients, according to Smith.

"Worry and stress impact health, and if people have peace mind they can heal better and recover better and live independently longer,” he said.

Go to http://tucne.ws/1o66 to make an online donation.