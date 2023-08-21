The History Channel's "American Pickers" is making its way to Arizona in September in search of valuable antiques.

Episodes will be filmed in the Grand Canyon state, but exact locations weren't announced. The interest the show receives from collectors will determine where they will make stops.

The documentary series explores the world of antique "picking," with an eye for historically significant or rare items, a news release said.

Interested collectors should email their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public will not be considered.

For more information about the show, visit history.com/shows/american-pickers.