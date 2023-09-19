Arizona Friends of Chamber Music is tiptoeing into its 2023-24 season with a special concert on Sunday, Sept. 24, with Accordo, the 15-year-old string ensemble comprised of current and former principal chairs of two top-tier Minnesota orchestras.

A highlight of the group’s concert at Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave., will be the Arizona premiere of George Tsontakis’s “Portraits of El Greco, Book II,” which Arizona Friends co-commissioned in 2020-21 for Accordo.

The venerable Tucson chamber organization was part of a commissioning consortium that included Schubert Club, Festival Mozaic, Colorado

College Chamber Music Festival and the Hellenic American Cultural Foundation.

Arizona Friends President Joseph Tolliver said the Arizona premiere was delayed courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created scheduling conflicts once live music resumed in summer 2021 after being shut down for more than a year.

Accordo, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, draws members from the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra. It has a regular concert series through the St. Paul-based Schubert Club. The group splits in various combinations, from duo to quartets and quintets, which allows the group to diversify its repertoire.

The program for Sunday’s concert, which begins at 3 p.m., also includes Debussy’s “Première Rhapsodie” for Clarinet and Piano and Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $12 for students through arizona chambermusic.org. You also can live-stream the concert for $45.