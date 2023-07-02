If the soundtrack to your childhood/tween years was straight out of the Disney Channel, you're gonna be one of the first in line when Rialto Theatre opens its doors on Saturday, July 8, for "Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night."

Expect to hear the DJ spin those infectious pop tunes from Disney Channel's teen flicks including "Camp Rock," "High School Musical" and "Lemonade Mouth," and the network's endless stream of teen sitcoms ("Lizzy McGuire," "Hannah Montana," "That's So Raven," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Jonas," "Kim Possible" and "The Proud Family" among them).

And of course, "Be Our Guest" also will feature songs from some iconic Disney Broadway musicals including "Lion King" (“Circle Of Life”) and blockbuster animated films including "Hercules" (“Zero to Hero”) and "The Little Mermaid" ("Under the Sea").

If you're so inclined, go all out and dress up as your favorite Disney character, from the princesses and princes to the super heroes and super villains.

Judging from the photo galleries posted on the website of the show's creator, If You Know It Sing It, lots of people also dress as their favorite Disney Channel characters from Hannah Montana to Austin and Ally.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for Saturday's event at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Admission is $18 through rialtotheatre.com.

No one under 18 will be admitted.