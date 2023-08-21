If you go

What: HoCo Fest Homecoming

When: Friday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 4; Hola Hoco welcoming party 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $100 for four-day festival pass, $10-$25 for day passes through hocofest.com; Thursday's event is free

What to expect: More than 60 bands performing on Hotel Congress's three stages (Club Congress, Century Room and Plaza), with a film festival at the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway; and the Screening Room, 127 E. Congress, and nightly tributes to Tucson legend Linda Ronstadt. For a complete schedule and lineup, visit hocofest.com.

Other highlights:

• HoCo Art Show: Featuring poster art from Club Congress shows and other memorabilia, a curated photographic and historic Linda Ronstadt Exhibit.

• HoCo Record Fair: Considered by many to be one of the best record fairs in the Southwest, this is where you find interesting and rare records including by Arizona and Tucson artists; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

• HoCo Metal Mass: Some of Tucson’s most famous metal and hard rock acts are coming back including Möltön Leather, Mastodonna, Blackwülf, Thunderossa, Demon Weed and Baby Dog, with Congress alum and metal veteran Father Larry; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

• Ambient Lounge: Tucsonan and Grammy nominee Steve Roach, a pioneer in ambient electronic music, headlines an artful and atmospheric lineup with critically acclaimed Karima Walker; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

• HoCo Swim: Dive in and cool off with live music poolside at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road off Interstate 10, from 3-6 pm. Sunday; free pool pass with your festival wristband

• HoCo Film Festival: Tucson's music scene takes the spotlight in this two-day film festival that includes the premier at 2 p.m. Saturday of Christopher Carlon's documentary "Tale of Two Houses," a look at the 1980s Tucson DIY music community that revolved around two neighboring houses near the University of Arizona that were the genesis and heartbeat of an entire era of Tucson music; and the bio-documentary "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both will be screened at The Loft. The Screening Room will present Linda Ronstadt's documentary "Linda and The Mockingbirds" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday followed by her 1983 comedy/musical "The Pirates of Penzance." On Sunday, Screening Room will present "Fuzz: The Sound that Revolutionized the World," "The Whole Enchilada" and "High and Dry" beginning at 12:30 p.m.; at 5:30 p.m., it will screen "A Tale of Two Houses."