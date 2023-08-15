Desert Diamond Casino has added a national pop-country band and a metal-rock tribute show to its fall lineup.

Tickets went are available now for both shows, which will be held at Desert Diamond Casino’s Diamond Center, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.

Tucson’s The Dirt, a 1980s big-hair-rockers (think Guns ‘N Roses, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Warrant) tribute band, headlines the Oct. 12 rock tribute show featuring fellow Tucson cover band Empty Fossil (Alice in Chains) and San Diego’s AC/DC tribute band Noise Pollution. This is actually a free show, but ticket reservations are available through Etix (tucne.ws/1nzq) and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Parmalee, the platinum-selling band whose hits include “Just the Way,” “Take My Name” and their recent single “Girl In Mine,” is at Desert Diamond on Oct. 14. It will be the band’s first Tucson show since they played the AVA at Casino del Sol in 2021 on a lineup with Dylan Scott and Adam Doleac.

Tickets for Parmalee start at $20 at tucne.ws/1nzr.

Meanwhile, Disney On Ice is heading back to Tucson Arena in October, which also will see Steve Miller Band playing an arena show with Traffic founding member Dave Mason opening.

Disney On Ice will do seven shows between Oct. 12-15 in the arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Steve Miller Band plays the arena Oct. 25.

Tickets are available through