Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser will close out Arizona Friends of Chamber Music‘s summer concert series with a recital celebrating his native Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Tentser, a native of Kyiv who studied piano in Russia, will perform a concert of works by Ukrainian composers including Mykola Lysenko, largely regarded as the founding father of Ukrainian music. The 19th century pianist, conductor and composer wrote solo piano works, operas and choral works including his “Prayer for Ukraine,” which many consider to be Ukraine’s spiritual anthem.

The song found new life internationally after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 as choirs and orchestra performed it to show support for the beleaguered ally. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed the hymn as a somber and sobering cold opening for “Saturday Night Live” days after the invasion.

Tentser, who teaches at Pima Community College, will perform Lysenko’s Polonaise de Concert No. 2; “Barcarole” from “Trois chants populaires de l’Ukraine”; and “Valse brillante.” The program also includes “Two Preludes” by Lysenko’s student, Levko Revutsky, and a trio of etudes and Mazurka in E-flat minor by 20th century Ukrainian composer Viktor Kosenko.

Wednesday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. at Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road on the University of Arizona campus. Tickets are $45, $12 for students through arizonachambermusic.org.

Arizona Friends also is accepting donations to benefit the Red Cross’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. You can donate online at arizonachamber music.org.