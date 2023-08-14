SVP Tucson is in search of eight local nonprofits looking to hone their promotion skills — while also generating new avenues for fundraising and friend-raising — by joining the Fast Pitch Class of 2024.

The free five-month program offers participating nonprofits comprehensive training in the creation of marketing strategies, capacity building and public speaking. Participants also receive mentorship from community leaders and assistance with creating donor connections.

The centerpiece of the course is the Main Event, in which nonprofits will vie for more than $100,000 in on-stage grants through three-minute “pitches” on Tuesday, March 26, at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

The Main Event has evolved into a much-anticipated annual showcase that brings the community together to transform local nonprofits, according to Brittany Battle, director of Fast Pitch.

“We have elevated our Main Event in order to truly spotlight the work of our nonprofit organizations and share their stories with a global audience of people who deeply care about creating change. This night has the power to connect people, build bridges in the community and direct resources where they are needed the most. It will also be a beautiful night out on the town in our historic Fox Theatre,” said Battle.

To be considered for the program, nonprofits must be aligned with at least one of SVP’s 2Gen (Two-Generation) Values dedicated to impacting multiple generations of Tucsonans. The 2 Gen strategies seek to support nonprofits on the front lines as they create social change.

SVP will host a Writing Workshop to assist prospective nonprofits with applications from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E Broadway Blvd., #201.

Visit http://tucne.ws/1o0f for details and more information.

Interested nonprofits must submit applications by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.