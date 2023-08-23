Tucson history buffs have a chance to share their gift with the community as docents for Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the soon-to-open Fort Lowell Museum.
Training courses will be offered in September and October.
Docents provide most of the programming and tours at the museums. Training will cover topics including:
The early people of the Tucson basin
The history, geography and people of the Spanish Presidio
Basic Spanish military history and uniforms
The Mexican Republic
An introduction to interpretive kits
How to know your audience
Geography of the Presidio neighborhood, the Santa Cruz River and Sentinel Peak (A Mountain)
People are also reading…
The history of Fort Lowell
Graduated docents are expected to volunteer one weekday a week or one weekend each month. Those who are not interested in volunteering can attend if there is availability.
Classes will be held Sept. 9, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The docent fee is $75, which includes a one-year membership to both museums. The fee for those taking the class for personal knowledge is $100.
To learn more or register, go to tucsonpresidio.com/volunteering.