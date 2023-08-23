Tucson history buffs have a chance to share their gift with the community as docents for Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the soon-to-open Fort Lowell Museum.

Training courses will be offered in September and October.

Docents provide most of the programming and tours at the museums. Training will cover topics including:

The early people of the Tucson basin

The history, geography and people of the Spanish Presidio

Basic Spanish military history and uniforms

The Mexican Republic

An introduction to interpretive kits

How to know your audience

Geography of the Presidio neighborhood, the Santa Cruz River and Sentinel Peak (A Mountain)

The history of Fort Lowell

Graduated docents are expected to volunteer one weekday a week or one weekend each month. Those who are not interested in volunteering can attend if there is availability.

Classes will be held Sept. 9, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The docent fee is $75, which includes a one-year membership to both museums. The fee for those taking the class for personal knowledge is $100.

To learn more or register, go to tucsonpresidio.com/volunteering.