The wonders of our remarkable city will be on display as part of a new Tucson-themed Monopoly board game.

The creators of the game, Top Trumps USA, are looking for the community’s help in identifying local businesses, restaurants, nonprofit organizations and others to immortalize on the board forever.

“Tucson is beautiful, there is such a rich history, a great food scene, as well as most importantly, there’s a lot of local pride here,” said Jennifer Tripsea, a representative from Top Trumps USA, in discussing the motivations behind selecting Tucson for this beloved game.

The set will encompass a personalized community chest and distinctive playing cards, as well as Tucson-centric tokens.

The main focus on the board is to pay homage to the cherished “Old Pueblo” by crafting a nostalgic and one-of-a-kind depiction of Tucson.

The Tucson-themed game will debut next March and will be available for sale at various retail locations, including CVS and select Tucson retailers. Additionally, the board will be available for purchase through Amazon.

To share your ideas for the board, email tucson@toptrumps.com.