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If there's one color to add to your wardrobe this season, make it purple.

Yes, we've officially entered the era of purple's reign. And while we don't mean Prince's iconic 1984 hit, there's no doubt that the late singer would approve of the color trend.

Fashion month has come to an end, with recurring themes from cummerbunds and waist sashes to Tom Ford thongs and the bra top renaissance (even those with compact mini purses at Prada). But the one overarching trend? The return of color.

Every city from New York to Paris seemed to embrace the fun of colors, marking a potential end to the beige aesthetic of the "quiet luxury" era. Vibrant hues such as scarlet red, cobalt blue and chartreuse commanded attention on the runways this season, but it was another color that stole the moment.

From the runways to the streets, the popularity of purple was undeniable. But not just any kind of purple: particularly vibrant violet and deep indigo shades.

Purple pops up on runways

Historically reserved for royalty, the color made bold appearances at Paris Fashion Week shows like Maison Alaïa and Kiko Kostadinov. Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, known for its signature pleated garments, displayed a selection of royal purple draped dresses as well as sculpted tops, one in the form of a modeled breastplate.

But it was Miu Miu that took the color trend to the next level with a sleek purple runway. Show models, including Gigi Hadid and actresses Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman, flaunted the spring collection featuring several silky purple pieces accented with flouncy pussy bows as well as glossy leather blazers.