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Planning a Thanksgiving celebration while reducing your carbon footprint can be challenging, but far from impossible.

The key is to focus on reducing food waste, choosing local foods, limiting single-use items and finding ways to reuse leftovers.

Americans generate significantly more waste during the holiday season. Household trash increases by as much as 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, growing from about 4 million tons to 5 million tons each week, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

More than 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For families looking to make their holiday gathering more sustainable, environmental experts recommend several simple changes that can reduce waste and conserve resources without sacrificing traditions.

Plan meals to reduce food waste

Food waste is one of the largest environmental impacts associated with Thanksgiving. The EPA says wasted food is a major source of methane emissions from landfills, a potent greenhouse gas.

To avoid overbuying and overcooking

Count guests before shopping.

Check the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry before making a grocery list.

Adjust recipes to match the number of people you expect to serve.

Buy local and seasonal foods