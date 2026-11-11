Planning a Thanksgiving celebration while reducing your carbon footprint can be challenging, but far from impossible.
The key is to focus on reducing food waste, choosing local foods, limiting single-use items and finding ways to reuse leftovers.
Americans generate significantly more waste during the holiday season. Household trash increases by as much as 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, growing from about 4 million tons to 5 million tons each week, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
More than 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For families looking to make their holiday gathering more sustainable, environmental experts recommend several simple changes that can reduce waste and conserve resources without sacrificing traditions.
People are also reading…
Plan meals to reduce food waste
Food waste is one of the largest environmental impacts associated with Thanksgiving. The EPA says wasted food is a major source of methane emissions from landfills, a potent greenhouse gas.
To avoid overbuying and overcooking
Count guests before shopping.
Check the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry before making a grocery list.
Adjust recipes to match the number of people you expect to serve.
Buy local and seasonal foods
Purchasing local foods can support nearby farmers, strengthen local economies and help reduce food waste, according to the USDA. Consider:
Shopping at local farmers' markets.
Choosing a locally raised turkey.
Serving seasonal foods.
Using locally sourced ingredients for side dishes and desserts.
Add more plant-based dishes
Reducing meat consumption, even slightly, can lower greenhouse gas emissions and resource use.
That doesn't mean removing turkey from the menu. Instead, consider balancing the meal with more vegetable-based options, such as:
Roasted seasonal vegetables.
Lentil or bean side dishes.
Vegetable stuffing.
Mushroom gravy.
Pumpkin or pecan desserts made with regional ingredients.
Use reusable tableware
The EPA recommends reducing waste by reusing items whenever possible rather than relying on disposable products.
Simple swaps include:
Cloth napkins instead of paper napkins.
Ceramic or reusable plates instead of disposable plates.
Reusable silverware instead of plastic utensils.
If disposable products are necessary, choose compostable options where local composting programs are available.
Send guests home with leftovers
Large amounts of Thanksgiving food are discarded each year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Help prevent food waste by:
Asking guests to bring reusable containers.
Packing leftovers before guests leave.
Freezing extra portions for later meals.
Turning leftovers into soups, casseroles, sandwiches or pot pies.
Compost food scraps
For food that cannot be eaten, composting is preferable to sending scraps to a landfill, according to the EPA.
Common compostable items include:
Vegetable peels.
Pumpkin scraps,
Coffee grounds.
Eggshells.
Families without a backyard compost pile can check whether local food-scrap collection programs are available in their community.
Create outdoor family traditions
Thanksgiving activities do not have to revolve around shopping or consumption.
Consider adding outdoor traditions such as:
A family hike.
Backyard birdwatching.
A neighborhood gratitude walk.
Volunteer tree planting.
A nature scavenger hunt for children.
These activities create lasting memories while generating little to no waste.
Decorate with natural materials
Instead of purchasing new plastic decorations, use natural or reusable materials.
Ideas include:
Pumpkins and gourds.
Pinecones.
Fall leaves.
Dried flowers.
Reusable centerpieces.
The EPA recommends reusing decorations whenever possible to reduce holiday waste.
Give experiences instead of things
Experience-based gifts often create less waste than physical products.
Ideas for family gift exchanges include:
State park passes.
Museum memberships.
Concert tickets.
Cooking classes.
Donations to charitable organizations.
Save energy in the kitchen
Holiday meals often require hours of cooking, which can increase household energy use.
To conserve energy:
Cook multiple dishes at once.
Avoid opening the oven door unnecessarily.
Run the dishwasher only when it is full.
Use smaller appliances, such as microwaves or toaster ovens, for side dishes when appropriate.
Small changes throughout the day can add up, allowing families to enjoy Thanksgiving traditions while reducing waste and minimizing their environmental impact.
This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Journalism Funding Partners.