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The crisp fall air seems to give us permission to officially declare it baking season, with recipes for pumpkin this and apple that everywhere you turn. But there shouldn’t be a season — sweets treats and breads should be baked into our routine year-round.

As soon as the calendar flips to September, we have cookies on our minds, thanks to the Star Tribune’s annual cookie contest. Come October, we’re fully obsessed as we watch readers’ recipes light up our inbox and decide which ones will move on to the testing round.

The arrival of “The New Cookie” from America’s Test Kitchen came at the sweetest time. Billing itself as offering “creative takes on the classics you love,” it’s more than 400 pages of recipes and baking tips — all with the authority and detail you’d come to expect.

While earmarking enough recipes to keep us baking well into 2027, we stopped at these seven simple steps that every baker should keep in mind. While some aren’t new, and we have our own opinions, they are great reminders on how to elevate even the most basic recipe:

Weigh ingredients: A digital kitchen scale is nonnegotiable, something our baking experts reinforce every year at our Cookie Wonderland event. Baking is a science; getting the proportions correct is key to success.

Collect cookie scoops: Not only do you get the right amount of dough for the recipe, but it’s not as messy. ATK recommends stocking #16 (¼ cup), #20 (3 tablespoons), #30 (2 tablespoons), #60 (1 tablespoon). No one has to tell me twice to shop for more kitchen tools.